[SBS Star] "The Best Part Was His Face" Kim Hye Soo Praises Zo In Sung's Looks in 'Smugglers'

Actress Kim Hye Soo said actor Zo In Sung's face is the highlight of 'Smugglers'.On June 20, the production presentation for the upcoming film 'Smugglers' was held, attended by director Ryoo Seung-wan and the movie's stars, Kim Hye Soo, Yum Jung Ah, Zo In Sung, and others.'Smugglers' is a crime action and adventure film about people getting swept away as the life-changing-sized window of opportunity for smuggling opens up before them.Kim Hye Soo played 'Jo Chun-ja', a 'haenyeo' (a term for female divers in Korea) who participates in the crime.Zo In Sung's character 'Kwon Pil-sam' is a smuggler king who rules the smuggling scene across the country.Ryoo Seung-wan, the director, stated that he had Kim Hye Soo in mind from the outset of developing the story.Kim Hye Soo described her role as "the most crude character" she has played in her 38 years of career."Throughout my career, I've played a lot of interesting characters. But none of them were as crass as 'Jo Chun-ja' in 'Smugglers'. She has a reasonable amount of vulgarity, I'd say.", she explained.In terms of other cast members, the director said that they 'happened to be' on set after discussing 'Smugglers'.Zo In Sung went into depth about the casting process, claiming that the rest were cast because they were unoccupied."When the director called me and asked what I'd been up to these days, I replied, 'Nothing'. He invited me to the 'Smugglers' set, saying that I shouldn't be slacking off like that. I went because I was told to, and performed in front of the camera because I was told to. That's why I'm sitting here today.", Zo In Sung stated, making everyone around him chuckle.According to Zo In Sung, his major focus in the film was on action scenes."I worked harder on the action scenes in 'Smugglers' than I did on any other work.", he said, before hinting, "I mainly used hands instead of feet."However, co-star Kim Hye Soo says that she was impressed by something other than his action sequences."I watched Zo In Sung's every action scene in the film, and the best part was his face. I was stunned. After all, the face is a part of the acting as well.", she said, adding, "Whenever I saw his face, I was like, 'Wow, he's so handsome.'"The host of the event, entertainer Park Kyung-lim exclaimed, "Show us your face, too!", and Zo In Sung pleased the crowd by putting his mic down to offer his beauty."Especially his eyes.", Kim Hye Soo said, making the 41-year-old actor bashful."Getting love from her is just so…grateful.", he replied."You know, I did action scenes, too.", said another co-star Park Jeong-min, and the crowd giggled.'Smugglers' will hit the cinema on July 26.(Credit= 'MOVIE&NEW 무비앤뉴' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)