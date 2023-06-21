뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "The Best Part Was His Face" Kim Hye Soo Praises Zo In Sung's Looks in 'Smugglers'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "The Best Part Was His Face" Kim Hye Soo Praises Zo In Sung's Looks in 'Smugglers'

Published 2023.06.21 10:18 View Count
[SBS Star] "The Best Part Was His Face" Kim Hye Soo Praises Zo In Sungs Looks in Smugglers
Actress Kim Hye Soo said actor Zo In Sung's face is the highlight of 'Smugglers'.

On June 20, the production presentation for the upcoming film 'Smugglers' was held, attended by director Ryoo Seung-wan and the movie's stars, Kim Hye Soo, Yum Jung Ah, Zo In Sung, and others.

'Smugglers' is a crime action and adventure film about people getting swept away as the life-changing-sized window of opportunity for smuggling opens up before them.

Kim Hye Soo played 'Jo Chun-ja', a 'haenyeo' (a term for female divers in Korea) who participates in the crime.

Zo In Sung's character 'Kwon Pil-sam' is a smuggler king who rules the smuggling scene across the country.
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
Ryoo Seung-wan, the director, stated that he had Kim Hye Soo in mind from the outset of developing the story.

Kim Hye Soo described her role as "the most crude character" she has played in her 38 years of career.

"Throughout my career, I've played a lot of interesting characters. But none of them were as crass as 'Jo Chun-ja' in 'Smugglers'. She has a reasonable amount of vulgarity, I'd say.", she explained. 

In terms of other cast members, the director said that they 'happened to be' on set after discussing 'Smugglers'.

Zo In Sung went into depth about the casting process, claiming that the rest were cast because they were unoccupied.

"When the director called me and asked what I'd been up to these days, I replied, 'Nothing'. He invited me to the 'Smugglers' set, saying that I shouldn't be slacking off like that. I went because I was told to, and performed in front of the camera because I was told to. That's why I'm sitting here today.", Zo In Sung stated, making everyone around him chuckle.
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
According to Zo In Sung, his major focus in the film was on action scenes.

"I worked harder on the action scenes in 'Smugglers' than I did on any other work.", he said, before hinting, "I mainly used hands instead of feet."

However, co-star Kim Hye Soo says that she was impressed by something other than his action sequences.

"I watched Zo In Sung's every action scene in the film, and the best part was his face. I was stunned. After all, the face is a part of the acting as well.", she said, adding, "Whenever I saw his face, I was like, 'Wow, he's so handsome.'"
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
The host of the event, entertainer Park Kyung-lim exclaimed, "Show us your face, too!", and Zo In Sung pleased the crowd by putting his mic down to offer his beauty.

"Especially his eyes.", Kim Hye Soo said, making the 41-year-old actor bashful.

"Getting love from her is just so…grateful.", he replied.

"You know, I did action scenes, too.", said another co-star Park Jeong-min, and the crowd giggled.

'Smugglers' will hit the cinema on July 26.
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
(Credit= 'MOVIE&NEW 무비앤뉴' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.