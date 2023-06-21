뉴스
[SBS Star] AOA CHANMI Recalls Eating Only a Quarter of an Apple for a Day to Stay Skinny
Published 2023.06.21
Actress/K-pop artist Lim Do Hwa, formerly CHANMI of K-pop girl group AOA, described the severe diet plan she had to follow to stay thin.

On June 19, Lim Do Hwa and her mother guested on tvN's television show, 'Free Doctor'.

The actress recently changed her stage name from CHANMI to Lim Do Hwa, as her group AOA has practically disbanded following the expiration of all of the other members' contracts with their agency, FNC Entertainment.

She revealed that she came up with the name on her own, saying, "In the process of wrapping up being part of the group and becoming a solo artist, I did it in an attempt to live my life with more responsibility with the name I chose."

Surprisingly, her stage name was not the only thing that had changed.

Lim Do Hwa disclosed that she changed her last name from Kim to Lim, to follow her mother's last name.

"My parents divorced when I was a kid, and it was my mother raised me. She was the one who gave me life and affected me, therefore following her name felt right.", she said.

Her mother says she supports her decision for it is her way of preparing for a new start.
The former K-pop girl group member confessed that she went through a slump three years ago.

"It was the most confusing period of my career. I was unsure about keep pursuing this profession. There are several paths to go in this industry but I had no idea where to go."

Then she added she found consolation in her mother's warm words, "My mother told me that I can quit everything if I want to. It was so comforting to know that I could go back whenever I wanted."

Lim Do Hwa's caring mother says she was deeply concerned about the K-pop star's strict calorie restriction at the time.

"I stopped making holiday dishes when I realized that my daughter would have to try hard to lose weight after eating them. It broke my heart."
Lim Do Hwa recalled, "I skipped meals a lot. I used to chop an apple into four pieces and only eat one of them, and that was all I had in a day. It was either a quarter apple or two eggs with sparkling water."

However, no matter hard it was, the celebrity says she is back on a weight-loss regimen to compete in Mnet's new television show, 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE', in which they deconstruct and recombine K-pop girl group members to create the ideal combination.

"I accepted it because It was an opportunity to resume my career as a K-pop artist. Facing recently debuted girl group members, I realized how skinny they are. They seemed to be even thinner than what was the 'average' for K-pop girl groups were when AOA was actively performing. So I'm back on a diet.", she explained, showing her enthusiasm.
(Credit= 'tvN' '1theK (원더케이)' 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
