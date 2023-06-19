[SBS Star] Fans Ask Netflix Korea Why There Are No Female Actors in 'Squid Game 2'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Netflix Korea is getting tons of complaints from some 'Squid Game' fans after they released a video of their cast for the next season.On June 18, Netflix Korea unveiled the cast of the second season of 'Squid Game'―Netflix's most successful series in 2021―through a video online.The cast included four 'Season 1' members including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo as well as four new members―Yim Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul and Yang Dong-geun.Out of the eight actors, however, there was not a single actress there.'Squid Game' fans around the world pointed out that there were no females in the video, and left comments, sounding unhappy."Are you kidding me? No girls in the cast?", "Why are there no women...?", "Shouldn't there be at least one female within the eight cast?"; these were their comments.The comments asking Netflix Korea for an explanation have received thousands of likes.Since it was the first line-up that Netflix Korea revealed, some said that actresses would be included in their second line-up.But this is argued back with comments such as, "Yes, there might be females in the cast, but isn't it still a problem that none of them were made public in their first announcement?"In 'Squid Game', Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Sae-byeok' and Lee You Mi as 'Ji-yeong'; their characters were much-loved, and the actresses were considered two of the breakout stars from the series.They both received awards from prestigious awards ceremonies; Jung Hoyeon received 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series' at 'Screen Actors Guild Awards' and 'Best Actress in an Action Series' at 'Critics Choice Awards', while Lee You Mi won 'Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series' at 'Emmy Awards'.The Netflix Korea team responded to these opinions on June 19."We cannot tell you whether there will be actresses in the second season of 'Squid Game', but more cast will be revealed soon."Premiered in September 2021, 'Squid Game' is a series in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, risking their lives.The shooting of 'Squid Game 2' is set to begin this summer, and the series is scheduled to premiere in 2024.(Credit= Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)