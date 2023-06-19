[SBS Star] Kim Kang Woo of 'The Childe' Shares His Thoughts on Kim Seon Ho's Past Scandal

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Kang Woo talked about the scandal surrounding 'The Childe' co-star Kim Seon Ho and how it affected him.On June 19, Kim Kang Woo gave an interview about the upcoming film 'The Childe' which will be released on June 21.The action noir film features a Korean-Filipino boxer 'Marco' (actor Kang Tae Ju) suddenly pursued by individuals from various parties, each with their reason, including a mysterious man called 'Nobleman' (Gwigongja in Korean) (Kim Seon Ho), and a billionaire 'Han Yi-sa' (Kim Kang Woo) who is willing to do anything to get what he wants.The oldest member of the cast, Kim Kang Woo says that age is irrelevant when it comes to working together."Nothing has particularly occurred to me about being the oldest and the most experienced.", he said, adding, "I just did my best and more because every one of them was a hard worker.""When making a movie, everyone on the set is a professional, regardless of age or experience.", the actor with 22 years of career continued, "It's an interesting and equal process where everyone plays their parts and tries to fit them together."Kim Kang Woo co-stars with Kim Seon Ho not only in 'The Childe', but also in the same director's film in making.About Kim Seon Ho, the actor had only positive things to say."Our partnership couldn't have been better. I got to feel how humorous and gentle he is.", said Kim Kang Woo."Actually, I didn't have the opportunity to watch his previous works. I was pleasantly surprised by his acting as an unusual character in 'The Childe' because I thought of him just as a great melodrama performer. His character-building skill is outstanding, which I believe stems from his stage play experience."In 2021, Kim Seon Ho was entangled in a scandal about his private life, sparked by his ex-girlfriend.Kim Kang Woo was questioned about his opinions on the scandal that occurred just before 'The Childe' began filming, which might have felt like a bolt from the blue.The 44-year-old merely added, "I'm not sure if it's the right thing to say, but when you're acting, all kinds of train wrecks happen.", with a chuckle."I've been through his age. It is not the end of the world.", said Kim Kang Woo."The issue is not for me to discuss, but my take on the situation is that it's not anyone's fault. And it's not something I could have escaped just by wanting. It was up to the director to decide, and my job was to focus on acting.", he stated."It's a cliche, but I think of my work as a marathon, so I try to stay undisturbed. I avoid believing that something can have a significant impact on my life. As an actor, I just try to build meaningful works one by one on the way."(Credit=MOVIE&NEW, STUDIO&NEW)(SBS Star)