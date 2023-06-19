[SBS Star] "It's All a Lie!" aespa KARINA Busts the Myth that K-pop Stars Do Not Have Free Time

이미지 확대하기

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's 'Spicy' reveal on K-pop stars may shock you.On June 17, a YouTube show presented by hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji published a behind-the-scenes footage collage of previous guests, including KARINA.KARINA guested on a May 19 episode of the show, captivating millions of viewers with her beauty and sparkling presence.In the recently revealed clip, the host Lee Young Ji brought some interesting information about the aespa member.She asked if it was true that KARINA was so engrossed in a mobile game that she unlocked every round and beat it."Yes, I am the conqueror of that game.", KARIAN confirmed, "In fact, I was ranked first in Korea.", which surprised Lee Youg Ji."How did you make time for it?", the host asked, to which the aespa member replied, "There's plenty!", with a stating-the-obvious face.Her comment dumbfounded Lee Young Ji since it contradicted the widely-held belief that K-pop idols are busy with crazy schedules.KARINA even stated, "Honestly, it is a bunch of lies that celebrities don't have any time to spare.""They're all lying.", she went furiously on, and Lee Young Ji backed her, agreeing with a high-five.The aespa member elaborated by saying that there is always so much time in between while moving from one site to another, as well as excruciatingly long standby times."I'd be lying if I said I didn't have time to play a game.", said KARINA.Lee Young Ji considered the K-pop star's remark and connected it to the fact that the star is known for spending a lot of time engaging with her fans.KARINA is known to be constantly on 'bubble' (an online communication network for K-pop singers and their fans), and her fans love the singer for openly expressing her thoughts and everyday tidbits."I guess that you are great at time management, and you must have spent your spare time communicating with your fans.", the host said to the K-pop artist."Actually, I'm not.", the singer replied, "But I always play games and I am always on 'bubble', too.", disclosing that she makes time for things she enjoys."I love reading the responses from my fans. It's hilarious."KARINA expressed how she enjoys communicating with fans by recounting one of the most memorable comments she received."Fans gathered messages for me and turned it into a book to celebrate my birthday.", she said, adding that it featured a poll to choose between wavy hair and straight hair for her hairstyle."A majority of people voted for wavy hair, and their reasoning was so funny. One said, 'Wavy hair would collect more cherry blossom petals in spring.'", she laughed.KARINA said, "I read it twice and immediately went, 'Huh??? Cherry blossom petals on what now?'"(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube, 'katarinabluu' Instagram, Dear U bubble)(SBS Star)