[SBS Star] SiWon Says He Once Caught a Super Junior Member Talking Behind His Back

SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior mentioned the time when he caught his fellow group member talking behind his back.On June 18 episode of MBC's television show 'Unexpected', SiWon and the members of the show gathered together for a talking-in-front-of-each-other session.When it was SiWon's turn to be talked in front of, he asked the guys not to say any bad things about his family.In response to his request, Joo Woo Jae commented, "Does Super Junior count as your family though?"Without hesitating for a single second, SiWon answered, "No, they aren't my family. They're just the people that I work with."His immediate action of drawing a line between him and Super Junior members made everybody in the studio burst into laughter.Then, SiWon shared an interesting story; that he caught one of the members talking behind his back in the past.SiWon said, "I was in the cubicle of a public restroom at that time. One of the members of Super Junior was talking behind my back outside the cubicle, not knowing that I was inside.""As I listened to him, I got so angry that I slammed the door open and walked out of the restroom. I just left like that. I was really upset.", he continued.But SiWon clarified that there are no hard feelings between them, "Don't get me wrong, we made up with one another afterward. We're all good now, but I still make fun of him about that time to this day, even though it's been like 20 years already."He laughed and resumed, "Back then, I even introduced that member to my parents saying, 'Mom, dad, he's someone who talked behind my back in the restroom.'"The Super Junior member concluded, "But yeah, I much prefer to have someone talk about me right in front of me, rather than my back."Debuted in November 2005, Super Junior released a great number of hit songs up to now, including 'U', 'SORRY, SORRY', 'BONAMANA', 'Mr. Simple' and more.They are one of the longest-running groups in the K-pop world.(Credit= MBC Unexpected, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)