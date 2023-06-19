뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SiWon Says He Once Caught a Super Junior Member Talking Behind His Back
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SiWon Says He Once Caught a Super Junior Member Talking Behind His Back

Published 2023.06.19 14:10 View Count
[SBS Star] SiWon Says He Once Caught a Super Junior Member Talking Behind His Back
SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior mentioned the time when he caught his fellow group member talking behind his back. 

On June 18 episode of MBC's television show 'Unexpected', SiWon and the members of the show gathered together for a talking-in-front-of-each-other session.

When it was SiWon's turn to be talked in front of, he asked the guys not to say any bad things about his family. 

In response to his request, Joo Woo Jae commented, "Does Super Junior count as your family though?" 

Without hesitating for a single second, SiWon answered, "No, they aren't my family. They're just the people that I work with."

His immediate action of drawing a line between him and Super Junior members made everybody in the studio burst into laughter.
SiWon
Then, SiWon shared an interesting story; that he caught one of the members talking behind his back in the past. 

SiWon said, "I was in the cubicle of a public restroom at that time. One of the members of Super Junior was talking behind my back outside the cubicle, not knowing that I was inside." 

"As I listened to him, I got so angry that I slammed the door open and walked out of the restroom. I just left like that. I was really upset.", he continued. 
SiWon
But SiWon clarified that there are no hard feelings between them, "Don't get me wrong, we made up with one another afterward. We're all good now, but I still make fun of him about that time to this day, even though it's been like 20 years already." 

He laughed and resumed, "Back then, I even introduced that member to my parents saying, 'Mom, dad, he's someone who talked behind my back in the restroom.'" 

The Super Junior member concluded, "But yeah, I much prefer to have someone talk about me right in front of me, rather than my back." 
 
SiWon
Debuted in November 2005, Super Junior released a great number of hit songs up to now, including 'U', 'SORRY, SORRY', 'BONAMANA', 'Mr. Simple' and more. 

They are one of the longest-running groups in the K-pop world. 

(Credit= MBC Unexpected, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.