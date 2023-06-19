[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Gets Hurt as RM Fails to Recognize Him During an Undercover Call

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK was real hurt last weekend, as the group's leader RM failed to recognize his voice.On June 17, BTS 10th debut anniversary event 'FESTA' took place at Yeouido Hangang Park, Seoul, and about 400,000 fans said to have joined 'FESTA' at the park.At 5 PM, RM came to the event and hosted a show titled, 'Kim Nam-joon at Five in the Afternoon' (literal translation).In the first half of the show, RM received calls from ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) across the globe, and spoke to each of them for a short period.One of the calls that he received from was JUNGKOOK, which he had no idea of at first; JUNGKOOK pretended to be RM's male fan.JUNGKOOK told RM, "Wow, am I really speaking to you, RM? I can't believe it. I'm a huge fan of yours. I'm doing music now, and it was, in fact, you who inspired me to start doing music. I don't rap though. Would it be okay for me to sing a little?"Then, JUNGKOOK sang a part of 'Take Two'―a recently-released BTS song that was released in celebration of the group's 10th debut anniversary, dedicated to fans.It seemed like JUNGKOOK expected RM to recognize him by the time he finished singing 'Take Two', the latest.But RM responded with, "Oh, wow. You're very good. If I were as good at singing as you, I probably wouldn't have rapped.", then began wrapping up their conversation, "But honestly, thank you. Thank you for rooting for me all this time without leaving."Sounding hurt, JUNGKOOK commented, "Nam-joon hyung... Seriously...?!"Even until then, RM had no idea that the 'fan' he was talking to was JUNGKOOK; he just went, "Yes?!"JUNGKOOK went silent for a moment, then said, "Hyung...!", as if he was in great shock.RM still did not know that it was JUNGKOOK, so he replied, "Yes, brother. What's up?!"JUNGKOOK said, "Hyung... You don't recognize my voice...?", making RM tilt his head to the side and go, "Oh, who would this be...?"In the end, JUNGKOOK introduced himself to RM and all fans, "Hi, everyone. This is JUNGKOOK."Upon finding this out, RM exclaimed, "Oh!", and instantly broke into awkward laughter.JUNGKOOK, currently in Los Angeles, the United States, explained that he could not even take a shower despite L.A. being 1:30 AM, because he wanted to have this phone conversation.RM sweated and told him, "I knew that it was you.", but nobody bought this.JUNGKOOK said bye to ARMY, then hung up after saying he was going to go take a shower and hope everybody enjoyed 'FESTA'.After the call ended, RM bitterly said, "I didn't know who he was...", and put his head down in frustration.RM ended it by stating, "I bumped into JUNGKOOK at our company building the other day. All of us are working hard these days. It's going to be so much fun to get together as one team again."(Credit= WeVerse, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)