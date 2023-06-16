[SBS Star] Woo Hyun Jin Says She Was a Fan of Co-Star Kim Beom's 'Boys Over Flowers'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Woo Hyun Jin revealed that she was a fan of co-star Kim Beom's representative work, 'Boys Over Flowers'.On June 14, Woo Hyun Jin spoke with a news source about the recently ended tvN's series, 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' she starred in.'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' is the second season of 2020's 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' where the main character, a 1000-year-old 'gumiho' (nine-tailed-fox) 'Lee Yeon' (actor Lee Dong Wook) is transported from the current day to the year 1938.Woo Hyun Jin played 'Jang Yeo-hee', a half-human, half-mermaid who falls in love with a half-human, half-'gumiho', 'Lee Rang' (Kim Beom), the brother of 'Lee Yeon' .A newly introduced 'Jang Yeo-hee' character was considered one of the series' standouts in the second season.The character's actor was also a newcomer, having made her debut only a year before.Her strong performance and portrayal of the surreal romance with Kim Beom's character raised the expectation for the actress' next chapter.The 24-year-old actress shared her experience of working with Kim Beom.Even though they are in the same agency, Woo Hyun Jin says she met the actor for the first time in filming 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'."I got so nervous before the first shoot because Kim Beom is such a big star. He was a television celebrity for me.", she said."I was thinking, 'What should I do?', the whole time. I wasn't sure if I could play the character who is constantly clingy to Kim Beom's 'Lee Rang' while being overwhelmed by his presence.", the actress explained.Woo Hyun Jin acted in a romance with Kim Beom, who is not only ten years older than her but also an 18-year veteran actor.She noted that it was an honor to work with him, adding that she was a fan of one of his works, KBS' drama, 'Boys Over Flowers'."I was a big fan of the drama when I was in middle school. It was such a privilege to be working with 'So Yi-jung' (Kim Beom) of 'Boys Over Flowers'."The actress also shared that she made Kim Beom burst into laughter by asking, "Are you an actual 'gumiho'?""I said that because he is such a younger-looking man.", she explained, "He looks exactly like he did in 'Boys Over Flowers'.""He's so gentle and understanding.", she continued, "He used to say, 'You can do whatever you want.', 'We can wait til you are ready.' It was really comforting."In 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938', 'Lee Rang' and 'Jang Yeo-hee' went on some unusual but lovely dates.The actress says expressed how much she enjoyed what they had."'Lee Rang' and 'Jang Yeo-hee' have love that feels like young love between a boy and a girl, and I loved it. People's positive comments about the couple filled my heart with pride. I was rooting for their love as well."(Credit= KINGKONG by STARSHIP, KBS Boys Over Flowers)(SBS Star)