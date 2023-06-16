[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Kwang Hee Predicted that Yim Siwan Would Lead 'Squid Game 2'?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Following the news that actor/member of K-pop boy group ZE:A Yim Siwan may become the next 'Squid Game' superstar yesterday, his group member Hwang Kwang Hee's amazing prediction regarding Yim Siwan's participation in 'Squid Game 2' is in the center of attention.On June 15, news outlet Star News exclusively reported that Yim Siwan will be starring in the next season of 'Squid Game'.In response to this report, however, Netflix Korea officially commented, "We are unable to say nor confirm any information regarding 'Squid Game 2' and the cast in the series."Back in April, Hwang Kwang Hee invited Yim Siwan, a bandmate who he absolutely loves but hate for his good looks, success and fame at the same time, to his YouTube show.As soon as Yim Siwan sat down, talkative and jealous Hwang Kwang Hee let out all the things he wanted to say to Yim Siwan."To be honest, I didn't really watch your projects when you first kicked off your acting career, because it felt too awkward for me to watch you acting so serious. It was just not easy for me to watch them, you know.""At some point though, your dramas and movies started appearing on my television and phone even when I didn't even search your projects.", then threw him a playful yet sharp question, "Have you sealed some sort of deal with Netflix? Are you a Netflix man or something now? How did you become one, huh?"Hwang Kwang Hee's unexpected random question made Yim Siwan laugh out loud; his uncontrollable laughter prevented him from giving him any response.So, Hwang Kwang Hee carried on with his talk, "You know what, Siwan? I purposely don't click on your projects, as I don't want the system to recommend any of your works in the future! But why are you always on Netflix's main page?"Then, he mentioned Yim Siwan's latest Netflix release 'Unlocked' topping Netflix Korea in the first week of its premiere, while bitterly congratulating him.At that moment, Hwang Kwang Hee most likely to have referred to the other Netflix works that Yim Siwan led until then, but this interesting past remark of his is currently on everyone's lips.Premiered in September 2021, 'Squid Game' is considered one of the most successful Netflix's original series.The series was not only highly rated in Korea, but also created a lot of hype about 'Squid Game' in other parts of the world.It is about 456 cash-strapped people competing in children's games to win a ton of cash after being invited to the competition by some strangers.The team of 'Squid Game 2' will kick off their shooting this summer, and they are planning on releasing the series next year.(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)