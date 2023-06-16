[SBS Star] Lee Ji Hoon Blushingly Tells 'Close Relationship' with Co-Star Han Seung Yeon

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Ji Hoon completely immersed himself in an on-screen relationship with actor/K-pop girl group KARA member Han Seung Yeon.The two leads of the upcoming film 'Close Relationship' appeared on the June 15 episode of singer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show.'Close Relationship' which premieres on July 5th, depicts a romance between two neighbors sharing a thin wall with virtually no soundproofing, deeply irritated by each other.The very irritants force 'Seung-jin' (Lee Ji Hoon) and 'Ra-ni' (Han Seung Yeon) to share their everyday lives, and their relationship begins to shift shape.The two actors of the same age appeared to be completely immersed in their roles.When asked about their connection, Lee Ji Hoon replied, "We are dating."The actor's dedication to his part puzzled the host since it sounded like he is dating the KARA member in real life.Han Seung Yeon promptly explained, "We are portraying characters dating each other in the upcoming movie, and we have great chemistry in there."This is their first work together, but Lee Ji Hoon says they have known each other in the past."I was a trainee in DSP Media, her then-agency.", he said, stressing how exciting it is to be working together on a film.Now relishing Lee Ji Hoon's 'still steeped in on-screen romance' status, the host began asking the actor double-nuanced questions."So, were you happy when you found out Han Seung Yeon was your co-actor?", but it sounded as if the host was hinting something else.Tak Jae Hoon's sly question bewildered the actor.He blushed, stuttered a little then said, "Yeah, she's so pretty.", leaving a smile on Han Seung Yeon's face.Even though he had already left the actors dumbstruck, the host was ready for another strike."Would you date each other if he/she asks you to?", asked Tak Jae Hoon.Lee Ji Hoon immediately said, "Yes", and Han Seung Yeon hesitated with a lingering, "Ughhh…".The co-star next to her chatted, "Just say what's on your mind."Han Seung Yeon eventually said yes, giving the host exactly what he wanted."I now pronounce you husband and wife.", Tak Hae Hoon delivered a finishing stroke, not even flinching, erupting a huge chuckle from everyone at the table."So today was the day I met my husband!', Han Seung Yeon quipped, and Tak Jae Hoon added fun by listing typical wedding comments.Lee Ji Hoon laughed too, but his entire upper body turned bright crimson.(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube, KAELRION Entertainment)(SBS Star)