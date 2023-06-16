[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Shares that He Is Also Excited About His Upcoming Release

이미지 확대하기

G-DRAGON, the leader of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, expressed intense anticipation for his upcoming release.On June 16, one fashion magazine in Korea released the cover photos of their July issue featuring G-DRAGON.Along with these photos, the magazine shared G-DRAGON's interview.In his interview, G-DRAGON touched on the topic of the two things he loves―music and fashion.G-DRAGON quietly, yet enthusiastically, told the interviewer about his album that he is currently working on, "As it's been long since I've been off the music industry, I'm having so much fun preparing for my album these days. Every time I work on it, I experience a rapid heartbeat of excitement."Grinning, he continued, "I'll probably be able to learn how I exactly feel now after I finish making all the songs. I'm excited about the songs myself, really.""I've always tried to communicate with the world through my music. My own experiences were the source of the emotions I incorporated into the songs I've previously produced. Music is the best channel for me to truly understand who I am.", he added.In fashion, G-DRAGON often takes the lead in trends, but he sometimes faces criticism such as, "What he wears is way too far from the trend. He goes unnecessarily fast."Regarding this opinion, the BIGBANG's leader commented, "Well, I believe that sort of opinion is something that I would get after time passes and that particular trend actually comes along. In that case, I should take it as a compliment, shouldn't I?", he chuckled as he stated that their criticism does not bother him a single bit."Every iconic person in history was remembered as himself/herself. Their era and the trends of that time didn't play any significant roles in making them iconic to this day. I also want to become someone like that, and I am trying to become one."(Credit= ELLE KOREA, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)