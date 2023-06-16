[SBS Star] JUNHO Shares What 2PM Members Said about His On-Screen Romance with Yoona

이미지 확대하기

Actor/a member of K-pop boy group 2PM, JUNHO revealed his bandmates' reactions to his performing romance acting with Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.On June 15, JTBC's new drama, 'King the Land' had its production presentation.The two leads of 'King the Land', JUNHO, and Yoona, attended the event as well as the director Im Hyun-wook.In the upcoming romantic comedy, JUNHO's character 'Goo Won' is the heir of a luxury hotel business, a born-rich with an icy-cold demeanor who despises fake smiles.Yoona's character is 'Cheon Sa-rang', a 'smile queen' hotel worker who later falls in love with 'Goo Won'."I think the chemistry between the couple is the most important factor in a romantic comedy like 'King the Land'.", Yoona stated."We really clicked when deciding the details about portraying a couple.", she went on, "I appreciate the power of the gaze in acting, and JUNHO had both terrific eyes and a voice. He's such a good actor."A room full of reporters started pouring out questions to the leads about the upcoming drama, and one of them said, "You guys are co-starring in a drama for the first time but you've known each other for a while; since both of you have been performing as K-pop group members in similar years."Then the reporter questioned if each of their group members had any thoughts about them having an on-screen romance.JUNHO took up the mic and began his answer."We've been asked a lot of similar questions.", he said, adding that while acting together was like facing each other in a new way, they did feel comfortable with each other, as if they were working with a former classmate.As to 2PM members' responses about their co-starring, he shrugged, "They didn't really say anything.""It's a natural reaction, actually.", he explained, "We'd been a group for 15 years. We don't have the energy to pay that much attention to one another since we're all busy.", he broke into laughter as he finished the sentence.And next to him, a Girls' Generation member for 16 years, Yoona grabbed the mic."Our members said, 'Oh, you guys are in the same drama.', and that was it.". she laughingly commented."Wait, I do recall one of the 2PM members asking me something.", JUNHO broke in, "He asked if my character goes to work every day by jumping with a parachute, after watching the preview.".JUNHO seemed a bit embarrassed after sharing the detail.​​​​​​​(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, 'allurekorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)