[SBS Star] VIDEO: MOON SUA Returns to the Industry with Her Usual Unique Laugh & Smile

MOON SUA of K-pop girl group Billlie officially returned to the industry, looking all good.On June 14, MOON SUA hosted MBC's music show 'Show Champion' with another Billlie member TSUKI and girl group woo!ah!'s leader NANA.During the opening, MOON SUA smiled and waved to the camera as well as audience, while introducing herself to them as 'your moon'.The three hosts put cute animal headbands on, and pretended like they were at a theme park.MOON SUA playfully commented, "I'm at the K-pop theme park. It's my first time coming here in a while."It had been two months since she was out of the public eye, and it seemed as though she was back to being bubbly MOON SUA with her unique laugh and smile that everybody knows her as.Back on April 19, MOON SUA's older brother MOON BIN of boy group ASTRO was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager; the police shared that no evidence of foul play was found.At the time of MOON BIN's death, around 8:10PM KST, MOON SUA was in fact about to guest on a radio show with the members of Billlie.Upon hearing the news, however, MOON SUA opted out of the radio show.Then, she immediately departed for Asan Medical Center Funeral Home, where MOON BIN laid.Early in the morning of April 20, Billlie's management agency MYSTIC STORY made a decision in consideration of MOON SUA.They announced, "We are sorry to inform you that all Billlie's scheduled events this week have been canceled or rescheduled. We will provide more details about the cancellation later."In a new announcement later, the agency stated that MOON SUA will be taking a break from all activities for the time being, until it is okay for her to resume them.At the beginning of this month, MOON SUA updated her Instagram with a post saying, "I still miss you. I'll never forget you. I love you, and will keep loving you."She likely still misses her brother, but thought it was about time she goes back to living her life and keeps herself busy.(Credit= 'Billlieofficial' Twitter, MBC Show Champion)(SBS Star)