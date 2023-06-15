[SBS Star] "But I Decided to Join CUBE Ent. Because..." YUQI Says She Got Into SM Ent. Too

이미지 확대하기

YUQI of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE revealed that SM Entertainment actually asked her to join at the same time as CUBE Entertainment.On June 14 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', YUQI made a guest appearance.During the show, YUQI unraveled her debut story, "Ever since when I was a young girl living in China, I've been interested in K-pop and K-drama. I've been a fan of today's another guest Epik High's Tablo for ages; from the time when he sang the soundtrack for 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'."She went on, "When I watched 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', I didn't know any Korean. But I absolutely loved the drama. Looking at you, Tablo, takes me back to that time. It's my first time meeting you in person, and I'm kind of excited."YUQI shared that she auditioned for SM Entertainment as her interest grew, "At middle school, I joined a dance club. I think that was around 2011 to 2012. That's how everything began, really. It was my dream to get into SM Entertainment, because I loved Super Junior. So, I auditioned for SM Entertainment in Beijing.""I auditioned for SM Entertainment four times. After the fourth one, while waiting for them to tell me my result, CUBE Entertainment held an audition. I was just like, 'Shall I try it? Why not? Let's do it!' Then, I ended up getting a call from both of them at the same time.", she resumed.The fact that they both wanted her to start training at their company surprised YUQI, and it was hard for her to decide which one she should join, she said."Back then, CUBE Entertainment's 4MINUTE was sweeping the K-pop scene, you know, and their 'girl crush' concept was something that I wanted to try myself. I was torn between the two companies.""When I was struggling to make my choice, one of the members of the board of directors at CUBE Entertainment provided me some amazing information. He/she informed me that I would be able to debut next year if I signed with them. I couldn't say no to that! That's why I ended up choosing CUBE Entertainment over SM Entertainment."YUQI did not regret her choice though; she told why she thought she made the right decision, "I'm pretty and cute; I have the SM Entertainment look. But I have a deep voice. My voice goes better with CUBE Entertainment. It all worked out for the best anyway!", then cheerfully smiled.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)