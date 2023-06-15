[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Why Are You Here?!" Sooyoung Bumps into Park Bo Gum in Paris

이미지 확대하기

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation reported running into actor Park Bo Gum in Paris, France.On June 14, Sooyoung posted a video journal of her trip to Europe on her YouTube channel.The singer traveled to Paris, France last April for a magazine photoshoot.In the video, Sooyoung was seen posing in front of the camera in various locations across one of the most beautiful cities in the world.Whenever she gets the chance, the K-pop star snapped selfies before the city's iconic landmarks.Later in the footage, Sooyoung stated that she had completed her schedule in Paris and now enjoying a family trip in Switzerland.In front of the majestic mountainscape of Grindelwald, the singer spilled out anecdotes about her vacation and a surprising encounter."The initial plan was to finish the schedule in Paris and then travel to Switzerland, with my mom, sister, and aunt.", she said.The joyful family excursion, however, was tripped by an accident."We were taking pictures on the Pont Neuf and my aunt tripped and fell, breaking her ankle.""So we rushed to the hospital, where the doctor told us that she needed surgery. She ended up going back to Korea since she didn't want to be a burden on this trip.", Sooyoung took a deep sigh as she broke the news."A LOT happened in Paris.", she added."Despite her injuries, my aunt had the best time on her first trip to Europe until the very end. She dragged her broken leg to a nice restaurant, and we shared champagne."Then Sooyoung revealed an unexpected encounter she had while taking the aunt back to the hotel."On our way out of the hotel…", the singer said, showing the snapshot on her phone.It was a selfie with Park Bo Gum, with both of them smiling and flashing the V-sign."I ran into Bogumie!", said Sooyoung, calling him by his loving nickname.Laughing at the coincidence, she exclaimed, "I was so surprised to meet him in Paris, and Park Bo Gum seemed to feel the same way.""He said, 'Hey! How come you're here?!'", Sooyoung comically reenacted Park Bo Gum's bewildered comment, wildly gasping.Park Bo Gum went to Paris last April, for shooting KBS's television show, 'Music Bank' in Paris as a host.(Credit= 'the sootory' YouTube, 'bogummy' Instagram)(SBS Star)