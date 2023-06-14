뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Suzy to Reunite in Kim Eun-sook's Upcoming Romcom Series
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin &Suzy to Reunite in Kim Eun-sook's Upcoming Romcom Series

Published 2023.06.14
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Suzy to Reunite in Kim Eun-sooks Upcoming Romcom Series
Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Suzy are leading a new romantic comedy series created by star scriptwriter Kim Eun-sook. 

On June 14, it was confirmed that Kim Woo Bin and Suzy have secured their roles in an upcoming drama 'All Wishes Shall Be Granted' (literal translation). 

The production company spilled some details regarding the drama, and they instantly got K-drama fans' hopes up. 

"'All Wishes Shall Be Granted' is a fantasy romantic comedy that follows the story of an overemotional 'Genie' (Kim Woo Bin), trapped in a lamp, and a woman who lacks emotions 'Ga-young' (Suzy). When 'Ga-young' releases 'Genie', their lives become entangled and she receives three wishes in return. But the wishes said to either bring her luck or punishment." 

"The best fantasy romantic comedy requires a captivating story, stunning visuals and great acting. This series has it all. Kim Eun-sook's beyond-imaginable story, the visual flair director Lee Byeong-heon will bring with his exceptional directing skills, and fantastic chemistry between Kim Woo Bin and Suzy will offer a new kind of fantasy romantic comedy series.", they said. 

Lee Byeong-heon led hits such as 'Extreme Job' (2019), 'Be Melodramatic' (2019), 'Dream' (2023) and more, while Kim Eun-sook is known for writing many successful dramas which includes, 'Lovers in Paris' (2004), 'Secret Garden' (2010), 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016), 'Mr. Sunshine' (2018), 'The Glory' (2022) and so on.  
Kim Woo Bin and Suzy
Kim Woo Bin and Suzy
Actually, Kim Woo Bin and Suzy have co-starred in a drama together in the past. 

In 2016, they starred in KBS' romance drama 'Uncontrollably Fond', where they portrayed themselves as a couple that share a complicated story. 

'All Wishes Shall Be Granted' will be the first time the two stars to reunite in a series in seven years. 
Kim Woo Bin and Suzy
The series is planned to be produced as a 12-episode series, and is scheduled for release next year. 

(Credit= KBS Uncontrollably Fond) 

(SBS Star) 
