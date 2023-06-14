[SBS Star] MOON BIN's Mother Asks the People Spreading Rumors About His Death to Stop

이미지 확대하기

The mother of K-pop boy group ASTRO's member MOON BIN urged those who are spreading rumors about his death to stop.On June 13, MOON BIN's mother shared a post on ASTRO's official online fan community.In her post, MOON BIN's mother wrote, "First of all, thank you for coming all the way to MOON BIN's memorial space even though it is probably far away. I would like to tell you that I have found a lot of comfort from everyone who traveled there, wrote him heartfelt letters and brought him flowers.""I really do thank you for that.", she continued, "I wish you all well and comfort as well."Then, she shared why she decided to write this post, "I'm aware that many are cherishing memories of my son, but I've also noticed that a small group of people on online communities have started spreading unfounded rumors about him.""These kinds of rumors are difficult for me to see as his mother. I'm also worried that some will experience damage and pain because of these false information."She pleaded, "I don't want my son to be the subject of gossip, and I ask you to stop spreading rumors or unverified facts."Wrapping up her post, she once again expressed her deepest gratitude to MOON BIN's fans, "I hope no fans that MOON BIN loved will live on with broken hearts. I thank you for everything. Thank you so much."Back on April 19, MOON BIN was found dead at home by his manager.According to the police, no evidence of foul play was found.Born on January 26, 1998, MOON BIN was only 25 years old.Following his death, a memorial space was set up at the building of his management agency Fantagio in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.It was previously announced that the memorial space was to be at Fantagio building until June 6.In a new announcement on June 4, Fantagio said that the memorial space will be transferred to Namhansanseong Gukcheongsa Temple in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do from June 7.The agency stated, "The operation of MOON BIN's memorial space was extended after the discussion with his family. Although MOON BIN is not a Buddhist, a dedicated space called 'Moon's Space' will be prepared at the temple. We hope that it'll be a space where fans can visit anytime to find solace and feel comforted."(Credit= 'moon_ko_ng' Instagram, Fantagio)(SBS Star)