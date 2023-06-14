뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MOON BIN's Mother Asks the People Spreading Rumors About His Death to Stop
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] MOON BIN's Mother Asks the People Spreading Rumors About His Death to Stop

Published 2023.06.14 16:25 View Count
[SBS Star] MOON BINs Mother Asks the People Spreading Rumors About His Death to Stop
The mother of K-pop boy group ASTRO's member MOON BIN urged those who are spreading rumors about his death to stop. 

On June 13, MOON BIN's mother shared a post on ASTRO's official online fan community. 

In her post, MOON BIN's mother wrote, "First of all, thank you for coming all the way to MOON BIN's memorial space even though it is probably far away. I would like to tell you that I have found a lot of comfort from everyone who traveled there, wrote him heartfelt letters and brought him flowers."  

"I really do thank you for that.", she continued, "I wish you all well and comfort as well." 
MOON BIN
Then, she shared why she decided to write this post, "I'm aware that many are cherishing memories of my son, but I've also noticed that a small group of people on online communities have started spreading unfounded rumors about him." 

"These kinds of rumors are difficult for me to see as his mother. I'm also worried that some will experience damage and pain because of these false information." 

She pleaded, "I don't want my son to be the subject of gossip, and I ask you to stop spreading rumors or unverified facts." 

Wrapping up her post, she once again expressed her deepest gratitude to MOON BIN's fans, "I hope no fans that MOON BIN loved will live on with broken hearts. I thank you for everything. Thank you so much." 
MOON BIN
Back on April 19, MOON BIN was found dead at home by his manager. 

According to the police, no evidence of foul play was found. 

Born on January 26, 1998, MOON BIN was only 25 years old. 
MOON BIN
Following his death, a memorial space was set up at the building of his management agency Fantagio in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 

It was previously announced that the memorial space was to be at Fantagio building until June 6. 

In a new announcement on June 4, Fantagio said that the memorial space will be transferred to Namhansanseong Gukcheongsa Temple in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do from June 7. 

The agency stated, "The operation of MOON BIN's memorial space was extended after the discussion with his family. Although MOON BIN is not a Buddhist, a dedicated space called 'Moon's Space' will be prepared at the temple. We hope that it'll be a space where fans can visit anytime to find solace and feel comforted." 

(Credit= 'moon_ko_ng' Instagram, Fantagio)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.