[SBS Star] Transgender Model Choi Han-bit Announces Marriage with Non-Celebrity Boyfriend
[SBS Star] Transgender Model Choi Han-bit Announces Marriage with Non-Celebrity Boyfriend

[SBS Star] Transgender Model Choi Han-bit Announces Marriage with Non-Celebrity Boyfriend
Transgender model Choi Han-bit announced to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend, and also shared their cute love story. 

On June 13, Choi Han-bit brought some good news to the public; she revealed that she is marrying her boyfriend. 

Choi Han-bit shared, "I'm getting married this weekend. It's still something that's hard to believe. I'm quite nervous and excited at the same time." 
Then, she told a little bit about him, "My husband-to-be is seven years older than I am. He doesn't work in the same industry as myself; he's a businessman. He's manly, a quiet person who doesn't speak much. We've been together for about a year now.", then laughingly added, "His gentle and romantic moves made me fall for him."

She continued, "There was no specific moment when I felt like he had to be the one I marry, but my gut told me that I was going to marry him as our relationship went on. I'd never felt that way about anyone before." 
The couple are holding their wedding ceremony in Gangneung, Gangwon-do on June 18, where they met.  

Choi Han-bit reminisced the day when she met her boyfriend for the first time, "Gangneung is my hometown. It's also my boyfriend's hometown. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was on a break from work for a bit last year. During my hiatus, I went back to my family home, and spent some time there. I had never thought I would meet the love of my life then. I went to a gathering, where some of my friends and their friends had gathered together. That's where I met him."  

Shyly, she added, "I'm a little embarrassed to be announcing my marriage all of a sudden, but I'll live happily ever after. Please send us your love and blessings. Thank you." 
Choi Han-bit made her official debut after making it to the finals in SBS' competition show '2009 Super Model Contest'. 

At the time, she caught the eye of the public by disclosing her past as a male; she underwent male-to-female surgery. 

