[SBS Star] Transgender Model Choi Han-bit Announces Marriage with Non-Celebrity Boyfriend

On June 13, Choi Han-bit brought some good news to the public; she revealed that she is marrying her boyfriend.
Choi Han-bit shared, "I'm getting married this weekend. It's still something that's hard to believe. I'm quite nervous and excited at the same time."
She continued, "There was no specific moment when I felt like he had to be the one I marry, but my gut told me that I was going to marry him as our relationship went on. I'd never felt that way about anyone before."
Choi Han-bit reminisced the day when she met her boyfriend for the first time, "Gangneung is my hometown. It's also my boyfriend's hometown. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was on a break from work for a bit last year. During my hiatus, I went back to my family home, and spent some time there. I had never thought I would meet the love of my life then. I went to a gathering, where some of my friends and their friends had gathered together. That's where I met him."
Shyly, she added, "I'm a little embarrassed to be announcing my marriage all of a sudden, but I'll live happily ever after. Please send us your love and blessings. Thank you."
At the time, she caught the eye of the public by disclosing her past as a male; she underwent male-to-female surgery.
(Credit= 'choi_tae_il' 'badahb87' Instagram)
(SBS Star)