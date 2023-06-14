뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Sejeong & Ahn Hyo Seop Rumored to Have Gone On a Trip to Japan Together
[SBS Star] Kim Sejeong & Ahn Hyo Seop Rumored to Have Gone On a Trip to Japan Together
It is speculated that singer/actress Kim Sejeong and actor Ahn Hyo Seop are dating each other. 

On June 10, Kim Sejeong uploaded photos of her traveling in Tokyo, Japan on her Instagram. 

Not long later, Ahn Hyo Seop also posted pictures of him enjoying his time in Japan on Instagram. 
Only after a few hours though, Ahn Hyo Seop took the post down and re-uploaded it, without one of the previously-shared photos. 

That one single photo that he chose not to upload again was a mirror selfie at a shoe shop. 

There was a girl standing in front of the mirror; only one side of her arm and hand were seen. 

Fans claimed that girl to be Kim Sejeong, since the girl and Kim Sejeong had the same shape of hand, and believed that was why he did not re-upload this particular photo. 
Their dating rumor spread fast online, and it eventually reached Kim Sejeong. 

During her recent live broadcast, she learned about the rumor and immediately clarified that it was not true that she was in Japan with Ahn Hyo Seop. 

Kim Sejeong said, "Oh, there's a rumor going around that I went to Japan with Hyo Seop? What? Why would I go to Japan with him?" 

She continued, "Let me be more specific to you. I went to Japan with my older brother and best friend. They are the ones who I went to Japan with.", then made a beep sound as in the 'information' is wrong. 
 
Last year, Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop starred in SBS' drama 'Business Proposal'. 

In fact, a fandom even formed at the time shipping the two in real life, because they showed such a strong chemistry as a couple.

(Credit= WeVerse, 'clean_0828' 'imhyoseop' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
