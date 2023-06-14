[SBS Star] 'Recently Discharged' Seo Kang-jun Tells How He Stayed Fit During Military Service

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Seo Kang-jun was mindful of self-care even in the military, he says.On June 9, a fashion magazine posted a video interview with Seo Kang-jun.The actor joined the service in November 2021 and was discharged last month.He began the interview by sharing he will go take an identification photo after the interview."I was recently discharged, and I need to take a photo to apply for a new passport and renew my driver's license.", he shyly explained.After nearly two years in the army, the actor says what he wanted to do the most when he returned to society was to work."I was dying to film something. Others say that they wanted to go on a trip or something, but all I had in my mind was to be a part of a wonderful series or movie and to present it to the audience."Seo Kang-jun's face brightened up when he was asked if he had any particular dish in mind while in the army."What I craved the most was sundae-guk (soup with Korean sausage). They do have it in the army, and it wasn't so bad, but it lacked something. I really wished to go outside and have a delicious bowl of sundae-guk.", he said.The actor revealed more about his military life, saying that he only had his usuals at PX.PX, or post exchange, is a military retail store that offers rounds of everyday necessities.The majority of male celebrities have attested to the irresistible appeal of PX snacks.However, Seo Kang-jun says to have strictly limited his munching."I almost exclusively went to the zone where they had diet coke and chicken breast.", he said.Last year, the actor welcomed his thirties.Seo Kang-jun describes his thirties in one word: "hard-working"."I want to be working nonstop, acting and shooting fun photoshoots like today."In previous articles about the actor's return to the public eye, it was reported that the actor had received over a hundred casting offers before being discharged.The actor was embarrassed to read about it, but he ultimately confirmed the news."Yes, it is true that there were a lot of offers. I happily went through every script and found some gems, so I suppose I'll be soon able to deliver you some good news."His other goal for this year's comeback was disclosed when the actor chose his favorite nickname."I'd like to be known as a 'national toy boy'. I think I've matured a little recently, so I want to look younger enough to be referred to like that.", he said, with a lovely grin on his face.(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)