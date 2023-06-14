뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Recently Discharged' Seo Kang-jun Tells How He Stayed Fit During Military Service
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Recently Discharged' Seo Kang-jun Tells How He Stayed Fit During Military Service

Published 2023.06.14 11:33 View Count
[SBS Star] Recently Discharged Seo Kang-jun Tells How He Stayed Fit During Military Service
Actor Seo Kang-jun was mindful of self-care even in the military, he says.

On June 9, a fashion magazine posted a video interview with Seo Kang-jun.

The actor joined the service in November 2021 and was discharged last month.

He began the interview by sharing he will go take an identification photo after the interview.

"I was recently discharged, and I need to take a photo to apply for a new passport and renew my driver's license.", he shyly explained.
Seo Kang-jun
After nearly two years in the army, the actor says what he wanted to do the most when he returned to society was to work.

"I was dying to film something. Others say that they wanted to go on a trip or something, but all I had in my mind was to be a part of a wonderful series or movie and to present it to the audience."

Seo Kang-jun's face brightened up when he was asked if he had any particular dish in mind while in the army.

"What I craved the most was sundae-guk (soup with Korean sausage). They do have it in the army, and it wasn't so bad, but it lacked something. I really wished to go outside and have a delicious bowl of sundae-guk.", he said.
Seo Kang-jun
The actor revealed more about his military life, saying that he only had his usuals at PX.

PX, or post exchange, is a military retail store that offers rounds of everyday necessities.

The majority of male celebrities have attested to the irresistible appeal of PX snacks.

However, Seo Kang-jun says to have strictly limited his munching.

"I almost exclusively went to the zone where they had diet coke and chicken breast.", he said.
Seo Kang-jun
Last year, the actor welcomed his thirties.

Seo Kang-jun describes his thirties in one word: "hard-working".

"I want to be working nonstop, acting and shooting fun photoshoots like today."

In previous articles about the actor's return to the public eye, it was reported that the actor had received over a hundred casting offers before being discharged.

The actor was embarrassed to read about it, but he ultimately confirmed the news.

"Yes, it is true that there were a lot of offers. I happily went through every script and found some gems, so I suppose I'll be soon able to deliver you some good news."
Seo Kang-jun
His other goal for this year's comeback was disclosed when the actor chose his favorite nickname.

"I'd like to be known as a 'national toy boy'. I think I've matured a little recently, so I want to look younger enough to be referred to like that.", he said, with a lovely grin on his face.
Seo Kang-jun

(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.