[SBS Star] Bentley Sings 'Happy Birthday to You' at 'The Return of Superman' PD's Wedding
[SBS Star] Bentley Sings 'Happy Birthday to You' at 'The Return of Superman' PD's Wedding

Published 2023.06.13 17:57
[SBS Star] Bentley Sings Happy Birthday to You at The Return of Superman PDs Wedding
Bentley, the second son of Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington, sang a birthday song at 'The Return of Superman' producer's wedding. 

On June 13, the cutest video alongside some photos were uploaded on Bentley's Instagram. 

The video showed Sam Hammington speaking to the guests at a wedding, in front of the newlywed couple. 

With Bentley and his older brother William next to him, Sam Hammington said, pointing at the groom, "We filmed 'The Return of Superman' with him. He was the producer back then. We have lots of memories together, as we worked together for years." 

He awkwardly laughed as William snuggled into his arms in extreme shyness, then commented, "At that time, both of these boys called him uncle. But I guess William has become too shy now. William will just say bye here, and Bentley will sing the congratulatory song today." 
 

William bowed to the guests, then quickly went back to his seat, while Bentley cleared his throat. 

When the pianist started playing piano, Bentley sang 'Happy Birthday to You' instead of a song congratulating their marriage. 

The couple as well as guests immediately burst out laughing, but Bentley had no idea why everyone was laughing, nor did he care why they laughed. 

There were also photos of Bentley and William enjoying a meal at the wedding, and looking a bit bored after their meal. 

In the caption, it was written, "Before I came to Phuket, I sang for 'The Return of Superman' producer at his wedding. I couldn't think of any other songs, so I just sang 'Happy Birthday to You'. As you can see, I'm much greater in front of people than my older brother. So, if you ever need me to host or sing at an event, you should call me!" 
Bentley
Bentley
Sam Hammington's family gained a lot of attention from the public after appearing in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'. 

They were part of the show for five years, from 2016 until the beginning of 2022. 

Currently, Sam Hammington's family is on their vacation in Phuket, Thailand. 

(Credit= 'bentleyhammington' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
