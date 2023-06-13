[SBS Star] JJ Mentions Receiving Tons of Hate Comments After Going Public with Julien Kang

이미지 확대하기

YouTuber JJ spoke about receiving a crazy amount of hate comments after going public with Korean-Canadian actor/model Julien Kang.On June 12, JJ updated her YouTube channel with a new video.The video showed JJ on a trip with Julien Kang; in particular, she sat on a couch, speaking about their relationship.JJ started off by saying, "When Julien asked me out, I actually worried about the attention that I might get. That may be an advantage to some, but it certainly wasn't for me. I felt really pressured about it. I wasn't sure if I would be able to handle all the attention.", adding, "I'm not the type of person who cares about what people say about me online. I believe they're just saying those things, because they haven't met me in person and don't know a thing about real me. So, their opinions usually don't matter to me.""After we announced our relationship, I realized there were a lot more people talking badly about me than I imagined though. My fans are mostly women in their mid-20s to early-30s, and of course, they congratulated me. But Julien is such a publicly-beloved guy, you know. And comments that I kept witnessing were, 'Why is he with such an ugly, old woman?', 'If I were as good-looking and fit as Julien, I would never date a girl like her.', 'She's not even near pretty.' and so on.""I thought to myself, 'Wow, if someone wasn't as mentally strong as I was, they would get hurt by their words.' I believed I would be fine, but I couldn't simply laugh them off. They did get to me a little for sure. I know I'm not the type of girl most Korean guys find attractive, but no Korean guys have ever rejected me either.", she chuckled here.Then, she resumed, "But anyway, I was like, 'Okay, it was my decision to be with Julien and make our dating public, so this is something that I should live with.' There was also a good side to it anyway. They helped me improve myself; I was motivated to work out more and push myself with my diet and stuff."As JJ went on, Julien joined her and learned that she was on the topic of being the target of hate following their dating news.Julien Kang frowned and said, "What I want to tell everybody is that she is my type. I love the way she looks. There are certain kinds of girls that Western guys prefer, and Korean guys prefer. I'm more like the Western side when it comes to type of girls that I like. JJ may not be the type that the majority of Korean guys go for, but she is beautiful to me."He told JJ, "You have an incredible personality. You give everything that a man wants: love, laugh and peace. To be frank, there are pretty girls everywhere. Not all of them have a good personality. I wouldn't be dating you if I didn't like your personality. I feel like they don't know how amazing you are as a girlfriend as well. If they knew, they would tell me that I'm the lucky one. You're my unicorn."Then, Julien Kang reassured her that only a tiny percentage of people are writing hate comments about her, then stated, "Besides, we can go through anything together. Don't let them get to you, okay?"In response to his warm words, JJ commented, "Thank you. Your words gave me great comfort." and gave Julien Kang a kiss.JJ and Julien Kang made their relationship public last month; born in 1985, JJ is four years younger than Julien Kang―39 years old in Korean age.(Credit= 'TMI JeeEun' YouTube, 'julienkang' Instagram)(SBS Star)