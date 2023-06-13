[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Expresses Deep Appreciation for HUH YUNJIN's Solo Stage

이미지 확대하기

SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM expressed her affection and admiration for her bandmate HUH YUNJIN after watching her solo performance.On June 11, for the first time ever, HUH YUNJIN played her own music at the 2023 Weverse Con Festival.HUH YUNJIN, who had previously presented elaborate choreographies as a member of LE SSERAFIM the day before, this time dominated the stage only with her powerful vocal prowess.She captivated the crowd by flawlessly singing the songs she created in both Korean and English.Other LE SSERAFIM members were spotted in the audience waving picket signs covered with words of encouragement and cheering louder than anybody else.One of the members, SAKURA from Japan, held a placard that said, "HUH YUNJIN's face did it all!"Under the blazing sun, the singer on the stage spoke to the crowd on occasion, and the four other LE SSERAFIM members gave the most enthusiastic responses.Their whole-hearted support for the bandmate was captured and shared online, deeply touching the group's fans.One photo vividly captured their friendship, with them hugging the proud member with the brightest smiles.After the festival, SAKURA wrote down her thoughts about HUH YUNJIN's solo performance in Japanese on online communication platform Weverse."A sunshower came. The shape of the cloud shifted, but the sun remained visible. Under the weather that is just like herself and through the light she shines, I felt the depth of HUH YUNJIN.", she wrote."HUH YUNJIN looked so happy, conveying her heart with her words, melody, and voice.""I was always standing next to her on stage, but today I saw her perform in front of me. It made me think that this person is like the sun.""I can't fathom the hidden conflicts and thoughts that drove you to this point since the day you decided to become a singer. But I am overjoyed to be blessed with your singing today, and coming tomorrow.""It was the best.", SAKURA said at the end of the touching letter, "Great job, HUH YUNJIN."Born in Korea but raised in the United States, HUH YUNJIN moved back and forth between the two countries as her attempts to make her debut as a K-pop girl group member in Korea failed again and again.'Leemujin Service', a YouTube music show, exposed the singer's experience of disorientation as a Korean immigrant in the United States.She said she found solace in music, especially in K-pop, when she felt like she did not belong anywhere.After years of training, her ceaseless pursuit finally paid off with last year's debut as an LE SSERAFIM member.(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube, Weverse, '39saku_chan' Instagram, 'carrot_hyj' 'iam72E_' Twitter)(SBS Star)