[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Panics as Lee Se Hee Literally Exposes His Bum During a Game

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kim Jong-kook panicked as his bum was accidentally exposed by actress Lee Se Hee during a game.On June 11 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members and guests were seen at a swimming pool, playing a game for a prize.One 'Running Man' member and one guest paired with each other as a team, and their mission was to get both of themselves up on a pool float before other teams.When the game began with a sound of the whistle, they all jumped into the pool together and surrounded the pool float that was floating in the center of the pool.They fought to get on the pool float first, but could not beat 'the muscle man' Kim Jong-kook.Everyone else tried to go on the float after him, and one of those who tried the hardest was Lee Se Hee.While trying to get herself up there, she grabbed the top of Kim Jong-kook's pants, which she later explained that she thought was a belt for his microphone, for assistance.As it stretched and showed some of his bum, she speedily let go of it and covered her mouth in complete shock.The production team inserted a black box over his bum, so he was thankfully able to keep his bum from being shown to the world, but Lee Se Hee and everyone else who was at the scene saw parts of his bum.The members of 'Running Man' froze for a bit, not knowing how to respond to this unexpected scene, then soon started cracking up all at once.Lee Se Hee repeatedly apologized and begged Kim Jong-kook for his mercy, and Kim Jong-kook just laughed it off, saying, "You know, I thought you were a nurse, trying to give me an injection or something!"The game resumed afterward, and Lee Se Hee-Yu Jae Seok team won in the end.At the end of the game, Yu Jae Seok playfully mentioned the earlier-accident, "Jong-kook, did you make your pants loose on purpose?"Kim Jong-kook laughed and responded, "On purpose? What are you talking about? Even in a hospital, I would get bashed if I put my pants down that much!", making Lee Se Hee turn red in embarrassment.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)