[SBS Star] 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' Kim Beom Enjoys Searching for Fan Posts on the Internet?

Actor Kim Beom shared his sentiments as his three years of journey with 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' came to an end.On June 12, Kim Beom's interview with a news outlet was revealed.In tvN's series, 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938', which wrapped up on June 11, Kim Beom acted as 'Lee Rang', a half-human, half-'gumiho' (nine-tailed-fox).Starting from the series' first season which aired three years ago, Kim Beom's detailed acting made him the character himself, making it hard for the viewers to envision 'Lee Rang' who is not Kim Beom.The actor perfectly translated the emotions of 'Lee Rang' with his glances and facial expressions, all the happiness, and despair.This season, in particular, saw the emergence of actor Kim Beom's allure.Kim Beom's ethereal eyes and smile rounded out the otherworldly romance between 'Lee Rang' and 'Jang Yeo-hee' (actress Woo Hyun Jin), a half-human, half-mermaid.The actor expressed his gratitude for successfully ending the three years with the 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' series."Thanks to the fans who kept loving the first season, I've got to re-live as the character I like, with people I like. I'd like to emphasize that I was happy, above all else."Recently, the actor surprised online community users with his surprising web searching skills.Kim Beom occasionally startled the fans by sharing how much he enjoys their funny posts about him.When one of his fans tweeted in surprise, wondering how far he would have gone deep into the web, he captured and uploaded it on Instagram, captioning that he digs so deep that he can even 'drill' past fans' efforts to modify the words to keep him from looking.The actor even added, "I don't give the slightest care about coming across bad words about me. What counts is whether or not people enjoyed the series. And by the way, I'm not only looking through Twitter.", implying his online surfing goes beyond fans' expectations.He mentioned in the interview that he was fascinated by the viewers' ever-changing responses, which shifted every instant as the series proceeded."The vibe between the online communities is slightly different, and that is also entertaining point to observe.", said the actor."In fact, I left fox emojis here and there for your pleasure. I hope everyone enjoyed it."Finally, Kim Beom addressed the series' fans, saying, "Starting from the first season of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed', it has been the happiest three years for me, and 600 years for 'Lee Rang'.""I've never felt lonely, bored, or depressed while acting in or watching the 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' series. I hope we characters can live on in your memories for a long time."He added, "Even 'Lee Rang' who has difficulty expressing himself, would miss our times together. As the actor who played 'Lee Rang', I'd like to thank everyone I met during this journey."(Credit= KINGKONG by STARSHIP, 'k.kbeom' Instagram, tvN D ENT)(SBS Star)