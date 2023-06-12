[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Says 2021 Scandal Provided Him the Opportunity for Self-Reflection

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Seon Ho openly addressed his past controversy surrounding him and his ex-girlfriend.On June 12, Kim Seon Ho spoke to the press about his big screen debut work 'The Childe' in his interview at one coffee shop in Sogeok-dong, Seoul.'The Childe' marked his return to the industry since he stepped down from all projects after being involved in a scandal in 2021.Thinking back to this time, Kim Seon Ho commented, "I would never know how 'The Childe' director Park Hoon-jeong would have felt at that moment. But I felt really grateful that he still wanted to work with me after all that. At the same time though, I felt bad. I had mixed feelings."He described what happened, "The director and film's production company had a meeting first, then came to me saying, 'If you're okay with it, we would still like to work with you. Let's reach the end together. We've already said that we wanted you to star in the film, and that's that.'"To this, Kim Seon-ho's response was, "Okay, I'll do it then.", he explained, "The film was postponed once because of me, actually. I just thought to myself, 'If I tell them that I'm not going to do it, I'll probably cause damage to the production. I can't be a burden to them anymore.'"He continued, "Back then, I felt sorry to trouble everybody. I felt bad about damaging and hurting all the people who worked with me as well as those that supported me. But in retrospect, that time gave me the opportunity to look back on myself.""The scandal didn't change me as an actor though. It doesn't allow me to act more types of characters nor act less kinds of roles. Both before and after the scandal, I'm still the same when it comes to how much I can express as an actor.", he added.Previously in 2021, Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend exposed his private life online, claiming that he forced her to get an abortion, lied about their marriage and gaslighted her throughout their time together.Some days after the exposure, Kim Seon Ho issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend, fans, co-workers and staff.(Credit= 'seonho__kim' Instagramm Nate Pann)(SBS Star)