[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Says 2021 Scandal Provided Him the Opportunity for Self-Reflection

On June 12, Kim Seon Ho spoke to the press about his big screen debut work 'The Childe' in his interview at one coffee shop in Sogeok-dong, Seoul.
'The Childe' marked his return to the industry since he stepped down from all projects after being involved in a scandal in 2021.
He described what happened, "The director and film's production company had a meeting first, then came to me saying, 'If you're okay with it, we would still like to work with you. Let's reach the end together. We've already said that we wanted you to star in the film, and that's that.'"
He continued, "Back then, I felt sorry to trouble everybody. I felt bad about damaging and hurting all the people who worked with me as well as those that supported me. But in retrospect, that time gave me the opportunity to look back on myself."
"The scandal didn't change me as an actor though. It doesn't allow me to act more types of characters nor act less kinds of roles. Both before and after the scandal, I'm still the same when it comes to how much I can express as an actor.", he added.
Some days after the exposure, Kim Seon Ho issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend, fans, co-workers and staff.
