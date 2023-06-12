[SBS Star] Ryu Su-young Remembers the Time When Park Ha Seon Refused to Kiss Him

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Su-young recalled the defining moment in their relationship that led him to propose to actress Park Ha Seon.On the June 11 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Ryu Su-young appeared as a special host.Married to Park Ha Seon six years ago, Ryu Su-young talked about the behind stories of their marriage.The actor, who is known for being a great cook, stunned the guests by revealing that he has 214 self-created recipes."Our now-seven-year-old daughter thought that her father was a chef until she was five.", he said, filling the studio with laughter.One of the hosts, entertainer Seo Jang Hoon mentioned Park Ha Seon who had guested on the show three years ago."She was so much funnier than I expected.", he said, before wickedly asking, "Which of you two do you think is funnier?""Park Ha Seon is much funnier than me.", the husband quickly said, making the host giggle."I'm a more serious person. When Park Ha Seon is pleased, our house brightens up. She dances, too."Another host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob had a question about the couple's marriage."I heard that you proposed to her not even a year into your relationship. Was there a defining moment that made the decision?", the host asked, and Ryu Su-young began to share the moment that made up his mind."It was when we weren't even dating, but had something going on between us. We were hanging out in the playground near my house. I was pushing her back while she was on a swing."The actor said that he tried to kiss her with a clever trick."I wanted to kiss her, so I pushed and quickly moved in front of her, sat down, and our faces naturally moved closer.""We were getting closer and closer and Park Ha Seon suddenly pushed me on my forehead, making me stumble, laying down on my back. It was as if she saw right through my little scheme and rejected it.", he said.According to the actor, the palm-to-head refusal made him want her even more."I loved her determined rejection. It was so enticing to see her playing hard to get. It was the first time I'd ever considered giving someone control of my reins.", said Ryu Su-young.Then he added that they had never talked about the memory in the playground ever again."I never mentioned it to her, it was so humiliating! I shrugged it off at that moment, but I was sweating and blushing in embarrassment."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'suyoung_ryu' Instagram)(SBS Star)