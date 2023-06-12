[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Leaves During the Group's 5th Performance at BLACKPINK Concert

NO JENNIE AT SOUNDCHECK SHE DOESNT FEEL WELL pic.twitter.com/WjumubRen0 — kylie (@blinkvirus) June 11, 2023

Jennie �� get well mahal ko ��



BORN PINK AUSTRALIA#BORNPINKinMELBOURNE_Day2#BORNPINKinMelbourne @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/jdp4fJngO8 — N E F E L I • SAW BLACKPINK �� (@roseanneclouds) June 11, 2023

the girls said that they will be performing the rest of the night without jennie. please rest and feel better jennie, we love you ���� pic.twitter.com/P1Kjr5qHVM — 젠바��♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) June 11, 2023

Rosé : We should chant her name ones more ��. Take a good rest Jen, hope you feel better soon pic.twitter.com/zQPmlDFQU6 — JenSé (@Jendeukiliebe) June 11, 2023

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was spotted leaving the stage during the group's fifth performance, as if her illness prevented her from performing any longer.On June 11, BLACKPINK's concert tour 'BORN PINK' took place in Melbourne, Australia.Before the concert, BLACKPINK did a soundcheck and only three of the members―LISA, JISOO and ROSÉ participated in it.Some fans with premium tickets could enter the soundcheck, and they knew there was something wrong with JENNIE then.At that time, ROSÉ told them, "JENNIE isn't feeling too well today, so she's getting some rest now to perform in a better condition at the concert tonight. She'll be back for you."JENNIE did join the concert later, but she certainly did not look at her best; she seemed pale without lots of energy.She also had a band aid on her arm, looking like she got an IV.During 'Lovesick Girls' performance, which they performed as their fifth song, JENNIE ended up leaving the stage.Halfway through the song, JENNIE just suddenly went down the stairs at the back; a security guard helped her get down.It seemed like she was feeling unwell to the point that she could not push herself anymore.After the song when the girls returned on stage with a different outfit, they explained that they will unfortunately be performing the rest of the night without JENNIE.The three members asked their fans to cheer for JENNIE, and they chanted her name together whenever they could throughout the concert.Following the concert, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment issued a statement regarding JENNIE's health.They did not specify what was wrong with her, but they revealed that she was feeling sick and that was why she had to sit out of the concert.The agency said, "JENNIE couldn't continue performing until the end due to her poor condition at the Melbourne leg of 'BORN PINK'. We apologize to everyone who came to the venue, and ask for your understanding."They continued, "JENNIE showed her willingness to push ahead with the performance until the end, but immediately took measures to ensure sufficient rest and stability with the recommendation of medical staff. She felt bad for not being able to stay with her fans and shared her intention to recover as soon as possible.""We will do our best to support JENNIE to recover fast. We once again ask for your kind understanding.", they said as they wrapped up their statement.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)