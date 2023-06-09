[SBS Star] Ahn Eun-jin Tells If Im Ji Yeon Called After Kissing Lee Do Hyun a Bunch in Drama

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ahn Eun-jin shared whether her university sunbae actress Im Ji Yeon as well as actor Lee Do Hyun's girlfriend called her after kissing him a bunch of times in their drama.On June 9, Ahn Eun-jin sat down for an interview with the press to discuss 'The Good Bad Mother'―a recently-ended drama led by Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Do Hyun and actress Ra Mi Ran.In the drama, she played the role of Lee Mi-joo, Lee Do Hyun's character Choi Gang-ho's ex-girlfriend; they later get back together.When asked if she believed her chemistry with Lee Do Hyun was good, Ahn Eun-jin answered without hesitation, "Yes, it was great.""I've always been a big fan of his acting. I especially loved him in 'Youth of May'. While we worked together, we spent a lot of time speaking to each other. Whenever I told him which bits in the script I found difficult, he would suggest me some different ways that I could approach those scenes and stuff.""We threw lots of ideas into the script, especially to the scenes where we had to act our past. We motivated each other to do better at all times, and that was how our filming pretty much went. He was someone who gave me the kind of confidence and energy to film any types of scenes given to me.", she added.Then, one of the reporters mentioned the drama containing many kissing scenes of the two.Ahn Eun-jin laughed and said, "Yes, there are many, indeed. The majority of them are from our characters' dates in the past. For some of them, we went entirely along with the script, while for the others, we added along the way. Since the couple had been together for years, we wanted to make sure that we looked natural when it came to showing our affection for one another."She continued, "We got rid of those awkward moments that couples have at the beginning of their relationship. We wanted to look natural and comfortable when touching each other, leaning against one's shoulder and things like that."After that, Ahn Eun-jin shared a fun fact, "Lee Do Hyun's girlfriend in real life, who is also my college sunbae, Im Ji Yeon didn't call me for having too many kissing scenes with him in the drama or anything.", then laughed.Previously in April, Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon made their relationship public; they said to have started dating following their series 'The Glory'.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'eunjin___a' Instagram)(SBS Star)