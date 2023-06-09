[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Confesses She Had Thyroid Cancer & Lost Her Voice After Surgery

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress Uhm Junghwa confessed that was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the past.On June 7 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Uhm Junghwa made a guest appearance.During the talk, Uhm Junghwa shared that she had to get surgery for thyroid cancer back in 2008, following her 'D.I.S.C.O' album promotions, and it was unexpected for her as well."It all happened unexpectedly. I was so scared then. After my surgery, I completely lost my voice for like eight months. The fear of losing my voice was another kind of level of fear."To this, the host Yu Jae Seok responded, "But I had no idea that you had thyroid cancer. I don't think anyone knew."Uhm Junghwa answered, "Yeah, I didn't tell anybody about it, because I was afraid that I wouldn't be able to continue the work that I love if I told people. My voice was actually why I hesitated to be part of 'Refund Sisters'..."She continued, "I was told that I couldn't sing again. But I didn't want to give up on my singing career. I couldn't allow that myself. I had no courage to make a comeback as a singer though."Then, she thanked Yu Jae Seok for helping her out with her return, "You were a big help to me, and I can't thank you enough for it. You paid for 10 of my vocal lessons with your own money. You also bought me some herbal medicine. Nobody has done anything like that for me. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have been able to pluck up my courage and join 'Refund Sisters'. Thank you."'Refund Sisters' is a project group that was formed on MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo'―another show hosted by Yu Jae Seok; it marked Uhm Jung Hwa's return to the music industry for the first time in years.Uhm Junghwa added that she overcame thyroid cancer and that her voice was getting better every day."Back in the day, I used to worry every time my voice shook and cracked. I kept comparing to my voice in the past as well. I feel like it really had become my disadvantage, as I tried to hide it and think negatively about it. So, I decided to accept it the way it is. After that, I actually started liking how I sound.""I sometimes see comments saying that my voice trembles. They claim that there's something wrong with my voice, and I might be sick. But there's nothing wrong with it. That's just how my voice sounds. I'm all over thyroid cancer. Don't worry, everybody.", she smiled as she finished her sentence.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)