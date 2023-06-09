[SBS Star] Lee Jun Hyuk Has Gained 20 Kg to Compete Don Lee in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'

On June 8, entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee's YouTube show posted its episode with Lee Jun Hyuk.
'The Roundup' is an action thriller film series that is made, designed, and starred by actor Don Lee.
The series revolves around a detective named 'Ma Seok-do' (Don Lee).
Lee Jun Hyuk portrayed 'Ju Sung Chul', the main villain behind drug trafficking, in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'.
The May 31 released film, 'The Roundup: No Way Out', is the third chapter of 'The Roundup' series.
Lee Jun Hyuk's immersive acting, along with the film's success, has earned him widespread love from the public.
He said, "I played a character who is quite different from what I had done before. 'Ju Sung-chul' is smart, violent, and lethal."
"My character is a villain who confronts 'Ma Seok-do''s charisma with natural confidence. In real life, though, I was overpowered by Don Lee.", the actor confessed with a smile.
Lee Jun Hyuk says he gained 20 kg (around 44 pounds) to give an equally big-shot presence next to Don Lee.
"I had six meals a day. I had to be not only muscular but with a layer of fat on to it to be a grizzly-sized guy.", Lee Jun Hyuk explained.
Lee Jun Hyuk added, "To be honest, I just like truffle potato chips. I was with a buddy at the moment, and he claimed he had never seen me with a happier face."
Unfortunately, the actor says he had to cut back on the chips to lose weight after the movie.
"Now I've lost about 15 kg (around 33 pounds)."
When Hwang Kwang Hee questioned, "What's your weight loss secret?", the actor stopped for a time and refused to answer.
"It infuriates me just thinking about it.", he explained, causing the host to bust out laughing.
(SBS Star)