[SBS Star] Lee Jun Hyuk Has Gained 20 Kg to Compete Don Lee in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jun Hyuk says he had to gain 20 kg for his recent film, 'The Roundup: No Way Out'.On June 8, entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee's YouTube show posted its episode with Lee Jun Hyuk.'The Roundup' is an action thriller film series that is made, designed, and starred by actor Don Lee.The series revolves around a detective named 'Ma Seok-do' (Don Lee).Lee Jun Hyuk portrayed 'Ju Sung Chul', the main villain behind drug trafficking, in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'.The May 31 released film, 'The Roundup: No Way Out', is the third chapter of 'The Roundup' series.Lee Jun Hyuk's immersive acting, along with the film's success, has earned him widespread love from the public."You recently participated in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'! So many people have been waiting for this movie. Please describe your character.", Hwang Kwang Hee requested Lee Jun Hyuk.He said, "I played a character who is quite different from what I had done before. 'Ju Sung-chul' is smart, violent, and lethal.""My character is a villain who confronts 'Ma Seok-do''s charisma with natural confidence. In real life, though, I was overpowered by Don Lee.", the actor confessed with a smile.Giving a threatening vibe while standing next to the lead of the series, who is known for his large, muscular frame, required extra effort.Lee Jun Hyuk says he gained 20 kg (around 44 pounds) to give an equally big-shot presence next to Don Lee."I had six meals a day. I had to be not only muscular but with a layer of fat on to it to be a grizzly-sized guy.", Lee Jun Hyuk explained.The actor stunned Hwang Kwang Hee by revealing that he devoured six packs of truffle potato chips in one sitting while he was gaining weight for the film.Lee Jun Hyuk added, "To be honest, I just like truffle potato chips. I was with a buddy at the moment, and he claimed he had never seen me with a happier face."Unfortunately, the actor says he had to cut back on the chips to lose weight after the movie."Now I've lost about 15 kg (around 33 pounds)."When Hwang Kwang Hee questioned, "What's your weight loss secret?", the actor stopped for a time and refused to answer."It infuriates me just thinking about it.", he explained, causing the host to bust out laughing.(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, abo entertainment, PLUS M entertainment)(SBS Star)