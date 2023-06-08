뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Rescues a Lost Dog Dangerously Running About on the Road
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Rescues a Lost Dog Dangerously Running About on the Road

Published 2023.06.08 17:48 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Rescues a Lost Dog Dangerously Running About on the Road
K-pop artist Yoon Ji Sung rescued a lost dog that was dangerously running back and forth on the busy road. 

On June 5 episode of ENA's television show 'Hyoja Village', Yoon Ji Sung and his mother were seen going on a date out of the city. 

On their way to the destination in a car, Yoon Ji Sung suddenly noticed a dog on a lead on the road, running about in confusion.

As soon as Yoon Ji Sung saw this dog, he panicked and went, "Oh my! It's a dog! What shall we do?!" 

The dog ran past them so quickly, and Yoon Ji Sung told his mother, sounding extremely concerned, "I'm so worried about the dog."

Then, he speedily parked his car at the nearest restaurant, and looked around as soon as he got out of his car. 
Yoon Ji Sung
Yoon Ji Sung
Fortunately, the dog was close to where they were, so Yoon Ji Sung was able to spot the dog right away. 

The dog came to him when he asked to come; Yoon Ji Sung held tightly onto the lead once the dog came close. 

With the dog, they then headed to a nearby gas station together, and asked if they could help them in any ways. 

The owner of the gas station kindly found a number of an animal shelter in the area, and called them for the worried mother and son. 

The dog was full of energy, going all cute on Yoon Ji Sung while they waited for the animal shelter staff to come over. 
Yoon Ji Sung
Once the staff arrived, Yoon Ji Sung helped him put the dog in the cage and pleaded, "Please find the dog his/her owner." 

After that, Yoon Ji Sung and his mother headed to the restaurant where they parked their car at, feeling good about doing what they could do to help the dog. 

Later on, it was revealed that the animal shelter managed to find the owner of the dog; so, everything worked out for everybody in the end. 
Yoon Ji Sung
Back in February 2021, Yoon Ji Sung shared that he has decided to become a new owner of a rescue dog named 'Vero'. 

He appeared to have felt compelled to act when he saw the dog on the road, because his dog at home was a rescue dog.

(Credit= 'ENA 이엔에이' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.