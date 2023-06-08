뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Gets Hungry During Her Concert; She Eats a Banana on Stage
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Gets Hungry During Her Concert; She Eats a Banana on Stage

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Gets Hungry During Her Concert; She Eats a Banana on Stage
Taeyeon made fans laugh with a random thing she did at her concert last weekend. 

On June 4, the second show of Taeyeon's solo concert 'The ODD of Love' took place at KSPO DOME in Songpa-gu, Seoul. 

On the first day as well as the second/last concert day, thousands of concert-goers filled up the stadium to be part of Taeyeon's solo concert that was held for the first time since the beginning of 2020. 

Her first solo concert in three years made Taeyeon excited as well, and she paid the audience back with powerful singing, dancing and fun talks.  

In the middle of the concert, Taeyeon asked everyone in the stadium, "Are you guys having a lot of fun? My throat feels as if it's going to be ripped open, but I'm more excited than ever right now. It's like, 'Yes, this is why I perform!'" 
Taeyeon
Then, Taeyeon asked a random question with an awkward smile, "Guys... Can I eat a banana?" 

Upon receiving the most random question one could get from an artist at a concert, a sound of laughter broke from here and there. 

Following that, she grabbed a banana that she brought with her to the stage, squatted down, then started eating it on the spot. 

While she ate her banana, she looked around the seating area with a smile, then laughingly told them, "It's my emergency food." 
Taeyeon
Taeyeon
Some fans replied to her comment by shouting, "Eat more things!", "It's okay! Go on with your mukbang!", "Charge yourself with more food!" and so on. 

But Taeyeon stopped eating after half a banana―not even a whole one, seeming like she could not make her fans wait any longer. 

Taeyeon immediately returned to her previous identity as 'artist Taeyeon' after eating some banana. 

Those who witnessed Taeyeon's 'concert mukbang' on this day appeared to be dying from how cute she was then; their comments included, "She's just so cute! That's why I love her!", "Look at the way she eats as well. How adorable!", "Cuteness overload!" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'Ming On Film' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
