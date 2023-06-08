뉴스
[SBS Star] Forestella Mention the Time When Ko Woorim Told Them He Was Dating Kim Yuna
[SBS Star] Forestella Mention the Time When Ko Woorim Told Them He Was Dating Kim Yuna

Published 2023.06.08
[SBS Star] Forestella Mention the Time When Ko Woorim Told Them He Was Dating Kim Yuna
The members of crossover male vocal quartet Forestella thought back to the time when their maknae Ko Woorim told them about his relationship with retired figure skating champion Kim Yuna. 

On June 4 episode of KBS' television show 'Family World Tour', the four members of Forestella―Ko Woorim, Kang Hyung-ho, Bae Doo-hoon and Cho Min-gyu made a guest appearance. 

While on the topic of marriage, they brought up Ko Woorim's wedding to the hosts, "It still felt unreal on the day of Woorim's wedding. We were all like, 'Is this happening for real?' It was really hard to believe." 

Ko Woorim shyly laughed, then expressed his gratitude to them for keeping his relationship with Kim Yuna a secret until he officially made it public through the media. 

"All of them were aware that I was seeing her. Almost from the beginning, actually. I truly thank them for making sure that I enjoyed my dates without drawing attention from the public, and helping me prepare my wedding." 
Ko Woorim
Then, Kang Hyung-ho commented, "We kept his dating life a secret from the moment we knew until it was publicly announced. I was the first one to know their secret relationship, and I have something to say about that!" 

He continued as if he had been meaning to reveal this story for a long time, "One day, Woorim suddenly pointed at his phone, and tapped it so that I could see the lock screen. There was a photo of his hands holding Kim Yuna's hands. That's how I got to know about the two. When I learned that him and Kim Yuna were together, I went, 'What?! Are you crazy?!'" 

Ko Woorim explained why he chose to break the news to them that way, "I was just shy to say the words out aloud. Even by thinking about telling them, 'We're dating.', I would totally blush." 

With sincerity, he added, "But yeah, thank you once again, guys. Thank you for keeping it to yourselves, and also coming to my wedding." 
Ko Woorim
Ko Woorim
Ko Woolim and Kim Yuna first met in May 2018 when Forestella performed at Kim Yuna's ice skating show 'All that Skate 2018'. 

Then they started dating about a year later; they were together for about three years before they got married last October. 

(Credit= KBS Family World Tour, 'yunakim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
