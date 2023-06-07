[SBS Star] Fans Are Worried About 'Almost Blind in One Eye' NINGNING Performing at Waterbomb

이미지 확대하기

Fans are concerned about NINGNING of K-pop girl group aespa performing at 'Waterbomb'.On June 5, '2023 Waterbomb Seoul' revealed their new lineup: aespa.'Waterbomb' is one of the most popular annual festivals that holds water fighting with water guns, swimming pool parties and fancy performances of different-genre artists.This year's lineup includes SUNMI, BTOB, HyunA, Lee Young Ji, Jessi, Jay Park, HAHA, BAMBAM, BIBI, ZICO and more.After aespa was added to the lineup to this fun festival, fans were not happy, and they had a good reason for that.During this festival, each year, at least one artist who performed at 'Waterbomb' complains of water guns pointing directly at their face while they are performing, and that has always been an issue.Last year, when SHUHUA of another girl group (G)I-DLE got back from 'Waterbomb', she went live and scolded those who shot water at her face."I was really surprised that people were pointing their water guns to my face and shooting water straight at it. They continued doing it even when I turned my head to the side and stepped back. Can you believe that?", she added, "I was wearing lenses, so I tried to avoid getting water in my eyes. But it did in the end. It felt like there was a waterfall in front of me. I couldn't see anything for like 30 seconds."She angrily went on, "If this ever happens to me again, I'm going to take an umbrella with me and use that to get it back to them. I know it's a water festival, but I don't understand why you would shoot water right at someone's face. Don't do it next time, okay?!"Previously in March, NINGNING revealed that she can barely see with her right eye due to surgery she had as a child.It was said that NINGNING woke up to find that her right eye was infected with Acanthamoeba keratitis when she was young, and Acanthamoeba already acted on NINGNING's eye before the doctors were able to treat it completely.Many are saying that it was inconsiderate of her agency SM Entertainment to either accept the offer from 'Waterbomb' or approach them so that aespa could perform there.At the moment, fans are worried that some audience may attack NINGNING at 'Waterbomb' like other artists, not knowing about the condition of her eye.(Credit= 'chapter_ysh' Twitter, VOGUE CHINA, 'waterbomb_official' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)