[SBS Star] Mnet 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE' Criticized for Making Taeyeon to Do Cruel Announcement

Mnet's upcoming survival show 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE' has been blasted after releasing its preview.On June 6, a preview of 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE' was released, causing a stir on the internet.'QUEENDOM PUZZLE' is a show that disassembles and recombines K-pop girl group members and solo K-pop artists to recreate the ideal combination, much like a puzzle.Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation who hosted Mnet's 'QUEEENDOM 2', the forerunner of 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE', was chosen again as the host of the show.In a preview, Taeyeon explained the show's rules to the participants who were seated across four sections."K-pop stars will be classified based on their level of success in the K-pop scene.", the host stated.The girls gasped in shock at Taeyeon's blunt remark."From 1st to 4th, your level is the report card of your career in the K-pop industry.", Taeyeon said, "We're going to put you into four categories based on the 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE' standard.""What?", "This is cruel.", "Which level are we?", panicked whispers came and gone.'QUEENDOM PUZZLE' defined the criteria as the artist's numerical successes, the total number of winning music shows, and the best record of their album sales volume during the first week of its release.After it was published, the 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE' teaser was met with a flood of internet criticism.Pop columnist Jung Minjae criticized the show on his social media, writing, "I don't want to give the slightest attention to evil show like 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE'."Another concern headed towards Taeyeon, who has often stated the burden of hosting a survival show.Taeyeon once said on SBS Power FM's radio show, 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', that hosting a highly competitive show like 'QUEENDOM 2' put a lot of pressure on her."But the participants who prepare for the stage would have carried much heavier weight, I think.", she said, adding that she took the position thinking it would be a great opportunity to become closer to other K-pop girl groups."Sometimes in the show, I feel sorry for them. I know how much pressure they're under before performing, and how much work they put in behind the scenes. God, I may cry.", she said.Her fans were concerned about the stress Taeyeon might get from having to read the show's controversial script."She agreed to host the show to support other K-pop artists while she's already busy on tour, and you make her do that to other girls just to attract attention? That is sickening, Mnet.", one internet user wrote.(Credit= 'Mnet K-POP' 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube)(SBS Star)