[SBS Star] VIDEO: Anna Park Bows to Park Joo-ho's Fans After His Retirement Game
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Anna Park Bows to Park Joo-ho's Fans After His Retirement Game

Published 2023.06.07
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Anna Park Bows to Park Joo-hos Fans After His Retirement Game
Anna Park, professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's wife, was seen bowing to his club fans after his retirement game. 

On June 6, Park Joo-ho's retirement ceremony was held at Suwon Sports Complex prior to his last game. 

Park Joo-ho, his fellow Suwon Football Club players and his family including Anna Park, three children Na-eun, Jin-woo and Geon-hoo came wearing special commemorative matching T-shirts. 

On their T-shirts, there was a photo of Park Joo-ho in his uniform alongside words, "Thank you, Park Joo-ho." 

A big round of applause for Park Joo-ho was followed by the screening of a video detailing his professional career before the game started.
 

Following the game, Anna Park did something that moved the audience to tears.

She went toward the seats, and bowed toward them, with all her knees, chest, head and hands on the ground. 

She wiped her cheeks as she stood back up, appearing to be wiping away the tears that were streaming down.

This was a moment that made over 8,700 audience that attended Park Joo-ho's retirement game emotional. 
 
Previously, Suwon Football Club announced that Park Joo-ho is retiring to take care of his wife, who is battling cancer. 

Last November, Anna Park shared that she was diagnosed with cancer. 

"I apologize for my silence to those who continued to love my family despite the fact that I did not communicate with you. I wasn't able to look happy and didn't want you to feel bad about it. But I was wrong. I should be happy. Very happy. I'll come back to more later, of course. But thank you for sticking with us all this time. I promise to be as open as possible.", she said. 

She went on, "Radiation therapy aside, let's keep our heads up! I don't want to disappoint all the people who worked so hard to keep me alive. If you or a loved one is struggling with these strange cells, I am sending you love and good energy." 

Then, this March, Anna Park revealed that she had gotten better, and her condition was improving every day.  
Park Joo-ho
(Credit= 'miiintime' ''mrsannapark' Instagram, '0_won_2___' Twitter, Online Community, 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
