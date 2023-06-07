뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Koreans Give Negative Responses to JENNIE's Sexual Dance Scene in 'The Idol'
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is getting negative responses from Koreans for her provocative dance scene in 'The Idol'. 

On June 5, HBO's series 'The Idol', produced by Canadian singer-songwriter the Weeknd, was premiered. 

In this episode that was unveiled on this day, JENNIE, playing the role of 'Dyanne'―a backup dancer of the main character aspiring pop idol 'Jocelyn', appeared for about 10 minutes. 

JENNIE has stepped up to the acting plate after making waves in the music industry, and this marked her acting debut project. 
JENNIE
This episode was watched by many Koreans since they all wanted to check out JENNIE in the series. 

Following the broadcast of this episode though, a lot of them made negative remarks regarding her appearance. 

In the episode, JENNIE was seen provocatively dancing with two male dancers. 

While the two male dancers bounced, holding her tightly, she pulled a sensual expression on the face. 
JENNIE
Koreans' reactions to the provocative dance scene have been consistent across various online communities. 

A significant number of Koreans expressed discomfort, and questioned whether it was appropriate for a K-pop star, that a great number of youngsters look up to, to show such an erotic performance even though it is part of a series. 

About her acting in 'The Idol', JENNIE previously stated, "I didn't have much time to learn the choreography used for the shooting. But thankfully, dancing is something that I always do, so I felt grateful for that." 

She also said, "'The Idol' provided me an opportunity to be brave, and show my true self." 

Most Koreans were disappointed with JENNIE, as her role was more about sexual performances than it was about showcasing her acting ability like they had expected when they heard her talking about her role.  
 
(Credit= HBO The Idol) 

(SBS Star) 
