[SBS Star] JENNIE's Cute Reason for Asking Production Team to Blur Her Phone Discloses

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's cutest reason for asking the production team of VOGUE JAPAN to blur her phone was disclosed.Recently, VOGUE JAPAN filmed JENNIE introducing some of her favorite items to carry about in her two bags―one small and one big one―when traveling.The first thing she took out from her mini bag was her phone; regarding her phone she said, "This is something that I need in life. It's essential."As she pulled out her phone, she speedily covered the back of it with her hand though, then asked the production team for a favor.She laughingly said, "Can you guys blur my phone? It's kind of embarrassing to show it, because it's dirty."Then, she shared what she usually does with her phone, "I generally use my phone to message people. I like sending hearts to them.", then shyly laughed.After that, JENNIE took out an AirPods case, explaining, "I listen to meditating music when I'm traveling. In cars, airplanes, everywhere... I just plug these in, and zone out."When JENNIE moved on to the giant bag, she stated, "I'm like a mom when it comes to bags. To me, moms always have everything for emergency in their bags when they go out with their children. I'm like a mom to myself."Inside this bag, there were scrunchies, hair clip, pouches, hydrocolloid dressing (for her scar on the face), face roller, tiny mirror, film camera, medicines, snacks and more.She had various items in her bag indeed, like a typical mother on a trip with children, as she said.It is certainly quite random, but she even had a purple gemstone that she bought in Los Angeles, the United States in her bag.Her stuff seemed to reflect her likings; there were lots of cute charactered-items, and watching this video made fans smile at how cute she is.(Credit= 'VOGUE JAPAN' YouTube)(SBS Star)