[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Gets Slammed for Her Rude Attitude on a YouTube Show
Lee Narin

Published 2023.06.05 15:11 View Count
SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE is facing a lot of criticism for being rude on a YouTube show. 

Recently, (G)I-DLE guested on YouTube channel MMTG's show that is hosted by entertainer Jae-jae.

From the beginning of the interview, SHUHUA made Jae-jae awkwardly laugh by speaking to her informally when they are not close friends or anything. 

In Korea, it is considered basic manners to speak in a formal language to people who you do not know well, somebody older than yourself or someone you met for work; in this case, the situation falls into both categories. 

SHUHUA spoke to Jae-jae as if they were 10-year friends, who are the same age, and that made Jae-jae sweat, but she just playfully commented, "Oh, are you going to speak to me informally from now on? Okay, okay!" 
MMTG
When Jae-jae was going through some past photos of SHUHUA, she stumbled upon some photos from her school days in Taiwan. 

After looking at the photos, Jae-jae said, "You must have been popular back in school, SHUHUA. Is that, right?"

SHUHUA continued speaking to Jae-jae in informal Korean, "Oh, me? Of course, I was. But I wasn't interested in any of them." 

To her words, Jae-jae looked at the rest of (G)I-DLE members and responded, "Wow, has SHUHUA always been like this? You know what? I think SHUHUA is becoming more and more shameless." as a joke. 
MMTG
Then, Jae-jae asked SHUHUA about one of her Instagram photos that she thought was random to post, "What's the reason for you to post that on Instagram? Simply curious!" 

It was a selfie of SHUHUA with sauce all around her lips after eating buldak-bokkeum-myeon (hot chicken flavor ramen). 

With zero interest, SHUHUA answered, "So what?"; a few seconds later, she said as if she still does not want to participate in the interview, "I was just happy about having good food and being full." 
MMTG
Throughout the segment, SHUHUA's attitude persisted in being perceived as uncooperative, rude and lacking enthusiasm. 

Later on, Jae-jae asked SHUHUA, "I heard that you wanted to try acting in teen movies like 'Twilight'. Is it possible for you to make facial expressions that best suit the movies which I'll come up with one by one?" 

SHUHUA kept a straight face while listening to her request, then declined it as soon as she finished her sentence, saying, "I don't like these kinds of requests." 

Jae-jae chuckled and quickly moved on to another topic afterward. 
 

After the show was unveiled online, some viewers expressed discomfort about SHUHUA's behavior. 

They pointed out that they understand SHUHUA's Korean may not be good since she is not originally from Korea, but repeated impolite attitude is definitely something problematic. 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
