뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He's Been…" Lee Na-young Talks About Her Hunsband Won Bin's Return to the Screen
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He's Been…" Lee Na-young Talks About Her Hunsband Won Bin's Return to the Screen

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.06.02 17:49 View Count
[SBS Star] "Hes Been…" Lee Na-young Talks About Her Hunsband Won Bins Return to the Screen
Actress Lee Na-young said that her husband, actor Won Bin is considering his return to the screen.

On June 2, Lee Na-young had an interview with a news outlet about her recent work, Wavve's drama, 'One Day Off'.

The actress' first work in four years is a travelog of high school teacher 'Park Ha-kyung' (Lee Na-young) who tries to find herself by having occasional Saturday excursions when she gets fed up with everyday life.

Lee Na-young says she found it hard to hold back the tears when she was filming 'One Day Off'.

"I didn't know why I was crying when I was shooting. It was later when I saw it on screen that I realized why. Even when we are watching a stranger, I believe one can feel an emotional transfer. And to me, 'Park Ha-kyung' was not a stranger, she was close to my heart. I think I got so emotional because I was deeply connected to the character."
Lee Na-young & Won Bin
She said her husband Won Bin was excited for her when they read the script together.

"Won Bin said that it suits me right. We watched it together and it came out better than I expected, with music and editing. We enjoyed watching it."

After the blockbuster 'The Man from Nowhere', her husband Won Bin has kept himself out of the spotlight for 13 years.

Starting his career in 1997, the exceptionally handsome star has an impressive but rather short filmography.

The fans have been anxiously waiting for his next work, other than a few commercials he has sparsely appeared in.
Lee Na-young & Won Bin
Lee Na-young laughed as she mentioned constantly being questioned about Won Bin's comeback.

"I don't know why people are asking that to me.", she said.

However, she did deliver a piece of hopeful news.

"He's been reading scripts with focus and enthusiasm. He will eventually pick one of them. Please wait for the time being."

She was questioned about her own hiatus too.

"Four years, is it that long?", said Lee Na-young, as she was asked if her next work take as long as her previous one.

"I don't really plan how much time I'll take in between the works. I think we all have our own pace. I love movies, both watching them and being part of them. But it takes some time for me to make a decision and put it into action. There are many genres these days, and I'd want to try some. I'll try.", the actress concluded, laughing.
Lee Na-young & Won Bin
(Credit= Wavve One Day Off, CJ ENM)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.