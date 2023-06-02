[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Mesmerizes Park Seo Jun with Her Performance at Chanel's Tokyo Event

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

crying seojoon still recording jennie until you & me ������ pic.twitter.com/QZq8htwncg — rynn (@thvuby) June 1, 2023

mama kim and park seojoon. she’s so pretty pic.twitter.com/Yda9IoOhTg — ً (@firejennie) June 1, 2023

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK singing at a fashion show afterparty seemed to have deeply impressed actor Park Seo Jun.On June 1, JENNIE and Park Seo Jun appeared at a French luxury fashion house, Chanel's event in Tokyo, Japan.It was Chanel's Fall-Winter 2022/23 Métiers d'art collection show, and surely, the house ambassador Park Seo Jun and the global ambassador JENNIE attended to grace the show.JENNIE dazzled in a black gown matched with white lace leggings.Her white beaded headpiece and bold camellia necklace around her neck were gorgeous enough to turn heads.And Park Seo Jun sported a white t-shirt under a beige tweed jacket and completed the chic look with a pair of jeans and slicked-back hair.After the show, JENNIE shared her thoughts on the collection with one fashion magazine."The show was amazing, of course. The music really moved my heart and to see all the collections live was so beautiful."However, the show was not done for the K-pop star.She had one more outfit to grace the fabulous night―and some tunes to play.JENNIE drastically changed her style by putting on red lipstick and a black and white mini dress with a white camellia brooch pinned on her hair.Truly the star of the night, JENNIE amazed the guests by performing three songs, started with her renditions of 'Fly Me to the Moon' by Frank Sinatra and 'Killing Me Softly with His Song' by Fugees.Her powerful singing turned the event into a BLACKPINK concert.The crowd cheered as she introduced her final song, "The next song I'm gonna be performing is an unreleased song of mine called 'You and Me'."She performed a jazz version of the song, alluringly swaying as she sang.One of the guests seemed to be particularly captivated by her performance, and it was Park Seo Jun.The actor was caught intently focused on filming JENNIE's performance on his phone.Two celebrities seem to have become friends after they had a cute interaction during the Chanel 2023 F/W show in March.Park Seo Jun was observed several times with the BLACKPINK member during the night in Tokyo, and one even spotted him talking and laughing with JENNIE's mother, who also came to the show on this day.(Credit= 'hapersbazaarkorea' 'ellekorea' 'colinsim' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)