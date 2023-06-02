[SBS Star] "I'll Repeatedly Think About What I Did Wrong" B.I Apologizes for His Drug Use

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist B.I openly apologized for his drug use in the past.On June 1, B.I held a showcase for his latest studio album 'TO DIE FOR'.During the showcase, B.I publicly addressed his past drug scandal for the very first time.It was previously discovered that B.I smoked marijuana several times in 2016, then even tried purchasing LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide).After being caught purchasing and using illegal drugs, his case was forwarded to the prosecution in 2019; he left his former group iKON then.In September 2021, B.I was given a four-year suspended sentence on charges of drug use.Regarding his past act, B.I shared, "Since then, my mind hasn't been free of guilt and remorse. I'm going to spend the rest of my life thinking about what I did wrong."Lowering his head, he said, "I'm sorry for causing trouble and disappointing many of you with my wrongdoings. I made a wrong decision and choice. I was too young, and I wasn't thinking properly at that time. I will carry the burden in my heart for the rest of my life.""I have gained nothing, just lost everything I had because of what I had done. After I realized that, I prayed every day, and told myself that I would never do anything like that again, ever."Known for his attempt to take LSD to get inspiration for his music, he stated, "My perception of music has completely changed. Now, I believe that one can't make music without hard work and passion."In June 2021, even before B.I's case was closed, he returned to the music scene as a soloist, and this made some frown in discomfort.B.I commented on this as well, "What happened four years ago has been in my head all this time. I'll never forget it. My heart breaks thinking about how I've hurt so many people. I'm aware that there are a lot of people out there who felt uncomfortable to see me work again."He apologized to them, but explained that he returned fast, because it was the only thing he believed he could do to pay back to those that he hurt."This might not change much in the future. I know that I may not be welcomed by the public for a long time. That's on me though. I plan on spending the rest of my life reflecting on my mistakes and always reminding myself what I did wrong.", his voice trembled as he spoke.At the end of the talk, B.I described his songs in 'TO DIE FOR' to be songs that he wrote as if he was writing a journal while he was living in deep regret.Lastly, he added, "I will continue to do what I can do, staying humble and be aware of what the public is saying to me."(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)