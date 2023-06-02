[SBS Star] "No Way!" SAKURA & Hong Eunchae Cannot Finish One Cup Noodles Between Them?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SAKURA and Hong Eunchae of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM surprised everybody by stating that they cannot finish one cup noodles together.On June 1, a new episode of Hong Eunchae's YouTube show 'Eunchae's Star Diary' was premiered.Instead of inviting guests who are from other groups, Hong Eunchae invited two of her beloved group members―SAKURA and Kim Chaewon―to the show this time.During the show, they took time clarifying statements about them that are going around online.One interesting statement they came across while surfing the Internet was, "As far as I know, SAKURA and Hong Eunchae share one single cup noodles between the two of them. I heard that they even end up leaving some noodles, because it's too much for them. This is a quite shocking fact to me. I wonder if it's true. Girls, we need you to clarify this!"As soon as SAKURA finished listening to this statement that Hong Eunchae read out loud, she shrugged and commented, "What's there to clarify though? It's true, isn't it?"Agreeing with SAKURA, Hong Eunchae said while nodding, "Yeah... Sorry to disappoint you, but it's true, everybody."Then, SAKURA explained that "the one single cup noodles" is not the small one, but in fact, the big one.One producer stopped her here, then went, "Wait... That's not the big one. It's a standard size.", making SAKURA speechless for a few seconds.After a moment of silence, SAKURA continued explaining why they cannot finish one cup noodles together; it is because they are both light eaters with a little desire to eat."Even if there is food in front of me that I've been craving for ages, I simply can't eat more than how much my stomach can take in, and that's not much. I actually envy those who can eat a lot. It's not like I can't eat more as I'm forcing myself to stop eating or anything. I really hope people would know these sad feelings that light eaters feel."Hong Eunchae also had something to add, "I have a small appetite. I get full only after eating a tiny bit. So, I usually eat many times throughout the day. I just don't eat very much each time.", then suddenly said to Kim Chaewon, "You don't eat lots as well. You're a pretty light eater, too!"Kim Chaewon laughed, then admitted that she ate less than most people, but disagreed about being a light eater, "I don't eat as little as you two. I feel pretty normal compared to you guys!"Then, SAKURA asked, "Can you finish a bowl of rice by yourself?", in which Kim Chaewon answered, "Oh, no. I can't."They concluded with an awkward smile, "It turns out we're all light eaters.", then quickly wrapped up the topic afterward.(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)