[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Tells Her Joy at Working with Kim Tae-hee in 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'

Actress Im Ji Yeon expressed how delightful it is to work with actress Kim Tae-hee in the forthcoming Genie TV's drama, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'.On June 2, the drama's production company released a written interview with Im Ji Yeon.Set to premiere on June 19, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' is a suspense drama based on the best-selling novel of the same title.It depicts the narrative of 'Moon Joo-ran' (Kim Tae-hee) and 'Chu Sang-eun' (Im Ji Yeon), whose two opposing lives become entwined after an unintentional encounter caused by a strange smell coming from the garden.Im Ji Yeon played 'Chu Sang-eun', a victim of domestic violence who desperately yearns to escape from her bleak reality."I fell in love after reading the book and the script. I'd have taken any part to be in this drama.", said the actress.She went on, "The narrative of two seemingly different women discovering unexpected similarities was very impressive. It was so compelling that reading it made me want to live their lives via acting."Since the drama's two leads were announced, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' has been one of the most highly anticipated K-dramas of the year.The unprecedented co-starring of Im Ji Yeon and Kim Tae-hee excited K-drama fans around the world.In another interview, Kim Tae-hee praised the co-actor for her powerful absorption into the character."Im Ji Yeon played 'Chu Sang-eun' with the utmost detail, sincerity, and realism. I could more easily immerse myself in playing 'Moon Joo-ran' because she completely became the character.", said Kim Tae-hee.Im Ji Yeon says she was waiting for this encounter to happen, too."I was so thrilled; I'd always wanted to work with her. She was so nice to me and it was a pleasure to work with her. We worked in perfect harmony, and I think that helped me portray 'Chu Sang-eun' better. I ask the viewers to keep the anticipation up for our chemistry."In her most recent work, Netflix's series 'The Glory', the actress deeply impressed the viewers with an evil persona.However, Im Ji Yeon says that 'Chu Sang-eun' will be completely different from the one before."Actually, I participated in this drama before 'The Glory' was released. It is funny how I ended up showing opposing characters in a row. My focus is to show a fresh aspect of myself than to erase the impression I left. I'm thrilled to have a chance to do so.", she said.About the character 'Chu Sang-eun', Im Ji Yeon says she thought it would be "extremely challenging" to portray when she first read the script."Her life is miserable, but she is more of a regular person we meet every day than a subject of sympathy. I'm beyond excited to show my 'Chu Sang-eun'.", she said as she wrapped up the interview.(Credit= Genie TV, '스튜디오지니' 'ENA 이엔에이' YouTube)(SBS Star)