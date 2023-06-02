뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Explains Why He Believes Kim Woo Bin Is Beyond Amazing
Lee Narin

Published 2023.06.02 10:46 View Count
Actor Song Seungheon explained why actor Kim Woo Bin is an indescribably amazing person. 

Recently, Song Seungheon sat with reporters for an interview, to discuss his latest project 'Black Knight'. 

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, the story of 'Black Knight' takes place in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution. 

The survival of humanity depends on the 'Black Knights', but they are far from average deliverymen. 

It is led by Song Seungheon, Kim Woo Bin, actor Kang You-seok and actress E Som. 

Characters that are played by Song Seungheon and Kim Woo Bin are opponents. 
Song Seungheon
Regarding his teamwork with Kim Woo Bin, Song Seungheon described it to be fabulous, as Kim Woo Bin was such a fantastic person. 

"'Black Knight' director directed the movie 'Master' which Woo Bin starred in. He complimented Woo Bin to me. He was like, 'Woo Bin is incredible.' You know how it's hard to receive compliments when you're not there, right? Woo Bin was someone who managed to be complimented when he wasn't even there." 

"Usually when you're not present, people would talk behind your back, saying all the bad things about you. They would almost never say good stuff about you unless you are with them. You get what I mean, don't you?", he laughed, then continued, "The director said that Woo Bin was so nice and kind. He was apparently also always great to the 'Master' team staff."

The actor revealed what he concluded about Kim Woo Bin after listening to the director's words, "I thought, 'Wow, this Woo Bin guy sounds amazing. Despite his young age, he seems really polite as well.'" 
Song Seungheon
After that, Song Seungheon shared what he thought of Kim Woo Bin once he met him, and started working with him, "It was wonderful working with him. Woo Bin was more awesome than I expected him to be. He made me think back to my younger days. There were many times when I believed he was mature for his age, because I definitely wasn't like that in the past. He simply seemed flawless." 

He went on, "About halfway through our shooting, Woo Bin actually told me about the time when he was battling cancer. Following his story, he said, 'At that time, the only comments I heard were, 'It may be an emergency.' I'm truly grateful for this every day life I get to live now.' I was happy for him. I was happy that I met such a remarkable person, too." 
Song Seungheon
'Black Knight' was premiered on Netflix on May 12. 

(Credit= '____kimwoobin' Instagram, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
