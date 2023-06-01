뉴스
[SBS Star] MOON SUA, Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha, ROCKY Watch JINJIN's Musical Together
Lee Narin

Published 2023.06.01 14:28 View Count
[SBS Star] MOON SUA, Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha, ROCKY Watch JINJINs Musical Together
MOON SUA of K-pop girl group Billlie, the two members of boy group ASTRO―Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha and former group member ROCKY were seen watching ASTRO's leader JINJIN's musical together. 

Kwanglim Arts Center in Seoul hosted the performance of JINJIN's musical 'Dream High', in which he portrays the role of Jason, a gifted dancer, on May 31. 

Photos and videos of notable audience members were posted online after the successful performance.

The audience members were MOON SUA, Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha and ROCKY; they had come together to show support to JINJIN and his musical; MJ could not join them because he was in the military. 
ASTRO
They sat MOON SUA in the middle, gave their full attention to the show, then gave JINJIN a round of big applause during the curtain call. 

They also excitedly filmed JINJIN with their phones when he was going from the end to another end of the stage, bowing to the audience. 

At the end of the musical, they left the venue, once again with MOON SUA in the center of them, protecting her as if they are her bodyguards. 
 
Back on April 19, MOON SUA's older brother/ASTRO's beloved member MOON BIN was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager. 

His sudden death shocked his family, friends, co-workers, ASTRO members as well as fans around the world; it is definitely an uneasy topic to discuss for everyone who loved MOON BIN to this day. 

The members of ASTRO mourned his passing, but resumed their activities in the industry almost right away, whereas MOON SUA is still on a break, taking as much time as she needs to process her grief. 

It seemed like the members of ASTRO wanted to help her in their own ways, by taking her out for some refreshment in her gloomy days. 
 
Fans were moved to tears and smiles, seeing how well they cared for MOON BIN's little sister.

Under photos and videos of them at the theater, they left comments such as, "MOON BIN would be smiling seeing them look after his sister like this.", "Guys, thank you. Thank you so much for taking care of SUA. I was worried about her.", "Why am I crying...? Gosh, I've got to go and grab some tissues." and more. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'aksnfdk07' 'proMoon126' 'nubigo_astro' 'dal_kong__' 'offclASTRO' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
