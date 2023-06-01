[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Says There Will Be a Lot of Her Dancing in 'The Idol'?

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK explained how her real-life experience as a K-pop star applied to her portraying a dancer in HBO's upcoming series, 'The Idol'.On May 30, American television newsmagazine 'Entertainment Tonight' released a video interview of the stars of 'The Idol', JENNIE, actress Lily-Rose Depp, and singer/actor Troye Sivan.JENNIE, the proud member of BLACKPINK was asked if her bandmates have surprised her like when she sent a coffee truck to another member JISOO.She said it was when BLACKPINK was shooting the music video for their latest album, 'Born Pink', that she started filming 'The Idol'.Three of the BLACKPINK had been constantly sending support and checking in on her every day to make sure she was doing alright on her own, according to her.The K-pop artist said they have a "nice family bond"."Today, JISOO texted me that I look beautiful and she is happy for me.", she proudly said.JENNIE's role in the series 'Dyanne', is a dancer friend to the greatest and sexist pop star in America, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp).Being literally a K-pop star, JENNIE was asked if she gave Lily-Rose Depp a tip to act one.JENNIE and Lily-Rose Depp burst out laughing, and JENNIE said, "We did have the conversation.", but concluded that she was not sure whether she gave any tips."I actually got to see BLACKPINK and JENNIE live, not long ago. It was so much fun! I had the best time ever. We were freaking out.", Lily-Rose Depp said.In another interview with American news broadcasting newsmagazine 'ExtraTV', the reporter mentioned how interesting it is to see JENNIE play a dancer who is yearning for something more.Then the K-pop star was asked if she brought any show business expertise to the series."Um…", JENNIE paused for a moment before responding, "I mean, I had to do a lot of dancing in the show, which came to me very naturally because it's something that I do."Then she made a lovely sideways tilt of her head and playfully commented that one could find out by watching the series."It is to be revealed for sure.", Lily-Rose Depp added.(Credit= 'extratv' 'theweekend' YouTube, Entertainment Tonight)(SBS Star)