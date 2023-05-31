뉴스
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Has Worked Hard to Look Perfect in 3-Piece-Suit in His New Drama
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Has Worked Hard to Look Perfect in 3-Piece-Suit in His New Drama

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.31
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Has Worked Hard to Look Perfect in 3-Piece-Suit in His New Drama
JUNHO from K-pop boy group 2PM says he has been preparing to perfectly fit into the character in the upcoming drama 'King the Land'.

On May 31, a news outlet released an interview with JUNHO, a 2PM member, and actor.

JUNHO talked about his role 'Goo Won' in JTBC's drama, 'King the Land', which premieres on June 17.

The drama has gotten a lot of attention since stars him and Yoona from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.

'King the Land' tells the story of 'Goo Won', the heir to the 'King Group', a luxury hotel conglomerate who despises phony smile.

Born-rich 'Goo Won' seems perfect on the surface, but the memories and hurt feelings traumatize him on the inside, causing him to keep to his icy-cold demeanor.

However, the man melts down as he meets the 'smile queen' hotel worker 'Cheon Sa-rang' (Yoona) and gets close to her.
Lee Junho
JUNHO had been accumulating success by actively acting in various genres, and fans have been anxiously awaiting his next work.

His return, especially with romantic comedy has made the already heightened anticipation go through the roof.

JUNHO spoke to quench fans' thirsts.

He explained that he chose 'King the Land' because it was a romantic comedy.

"I wanted to do something that the people would appreciate. A funny romance story set in a pleasant mood is what everyone likes. And, since it's a romantic comedy, I expected a good vibe among the director, the staff members, and the cast."
Lee Junho
The actor says he has been continually training to accurately represent 'Goo Won', who appears to be mentally and physically armored.

"I tried to show the cynical and overbearing nature of 'Goo Won' has without telling, so what I did was to portray it in a controlled manner in every sequence.", he said.

And for his looks, JUNHO added, "I had been working out furiously."

He explained that he wanted to show himself perfectly fitted since the character is always wearing the suit.

"The character is a rich born who always wears a three-piece suit. I worked hard to ensure that the viewers could feel the firm body throughout the outfit."​​​​​​​
Lee Junho
The rich guy falling in love with a humble girl is an age-old story that has been repeated over and over.

Even so, the actor tells you why you should not miss 'King the Land'.

"I believe 'King the Land' has the charm of presenting the most conventional things in new ways. Please show 'Goo Won' and 'Cheon Sa-rang' your love and support by watching them sink into each other, falling in love.", he concluded.​​​​​​​
Lee Junho
(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube, npio Entertainment, BY4M STUDIO, Studio LuluLala)

(SBS Star)
