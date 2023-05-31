[SBS Star] VIDEO: DANIELLE Tells What It Was like to Turn Into 'The Little Mermaid' 'Ariel'

이미지 확대하기

DANIELLE of K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed what it was like to transform into 'Ariel' in the Korean dubbing of 'The Little Mermaid'.On May 30, a new video was uploaded on NewJeans' YouTube channel.The video showed DANIELLE singing and acting in the live-action Disney movie 'The Little Mermaid―Korean Version' as 'Ariel'.While practicing her lines, DANIELLE was seen struggling with the part where 'Ariel' fought with her father.DANIELLE playfully commented, "I should have been mad at my dad like that before. That way, I would do much better in this scene."Then, she tried pulling different facial expressions, and saying her lines in various ways to deliver the best performance.After her practice, DANIELLE headed to a shooting site for her music video of 'The Little Mermaid―Korean Version' soundtrack 'Part of Your World'.DANIELLE commented, "I'm really nervous, but excited at the same time. Right now, I'm doing everything I can to focus entirely on this shooting. I'll keep giving it my all for this role. I can do it!"During the break from the shooting, DANIELLE said, "I truly appreciate the production team for making me look so beautiful in the music video.", smiling widely as if she was satisfied with the way she appeared in the camera.She continued, "It feels as if I'm playing in a musical. I actually did a few musicals back in the day when I was young, and this is taking me back to that time. I suddenly remember how expressively I sang songs for them. It was certainly a bit difficult at first to immerse myself in these feelings and express them well, but the more I did it, the more confident I became."At the end of the shooting, she once again thanked the production team, "I came with shaky hands, too nervous to shoot a music video on my own for the first time, but everybody was nice and kind to me throughout the shooting. They made it easier for me to relax and be the 'Ariel' that I needed to be."She also showed her love for her character, "'Ariel' is very curious and adventurous. The way she dreams of going out into the world resembles me a little. In fact. we're about the same age as well. I love 'Ariel', and had fun portraying her."When Disney named DANIELLE as 'Ariel' in the Korean dubbed 'The Little Mermaid', the public showed a rather cold reaction.It was because she was not a professional voice actor nor amazing theater actor, and they claimed that she had an awkward Korean accent, as she has not lived in Korea for many years; she is Korean-Australian, who spent more years of her life in Australia than Korea.Some international 'The Little Mermaid' fans were also unhappy that she was half-white, not African-American like Halle Bailey in the original live-action Disney 'The Little Mermaid'.But after the release of 'Part of Your World' by DANIELLE, a great number of people around the world were dazzled by her lovely singing voice.It has only been about two weeks since the video was released on YouTube, however, not only is it still trending on the site, but it has also surpassed 9 million views, which is about 2 million more views than the views of Halle Bailey's visualizer video of 'Part of the World'.(Credit= 'DisneyMusicKoreaVEVO' 'NewJeans' YouTube)(SBS Star)