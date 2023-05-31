뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DANIELLE Tells What It Was like to Turn Into 'The Little Mermaid' 'Ariel'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: DANIELLE Tells What It Was like to Turn Into 'The Little Mermaid' 'Ariel'

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.31 15:13 Updated 2023.05.31 15:16 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DANIELLE Tells What It Was like to Turn Into The Little Mermaid Ariel
DANIELLE of K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed what it was like to transform into 'Ariel' in the Korean dubbing of 'The Little Mermaid'. 

On May 30, a new video was uploaded on NewJeans' YouTube channel. 

The video showed DANIELLE singing and acting in the live-action Disney movie 'The Little Mermaid―Korean Version' as 'Ariel'. 

While practicing her lines, DANIELLE was seen struggling with the part where 'Ariel' fought with her father. 

DANIELLE playfully commented, "I should have been mad at my dad like that before. That way, I would do much better in this scene." 

Then, she tried pulling different facial expressions, and saying her lines in various ways to deliver the best performance. 
DANIELLE
After her practice, DANIELLE headed to a shooting site for her music video of 'The Little Mermaid―Korean Version' soundtrack 'Part of Your World'. 

DANIELLE commented, "I'm really nervous, but excited at the same time. Right now, I'm doing everything I can to focus entirely on this shooting. I'll keep giving it my all for this role. I can do it!" 

During the break from the shooting, DANIELLE said, "I truly appreciate the production team for making me look so beautiful in the music video.", smiling widely as if she was satisfied with the way she appeared in the camera. 

She continued, "It feels as if I'm playing in a musical. I actually did a few musicals back in the day when I was young, and this is taking me back to that time. I suddenly remember how expressively I sang songs for them. It was certainly a bit difficult at first to immerse myself in these feelings and express them well, but the more I did it, the more confident I became." 

At the end of the shooting, she once again thanked the production team, "I came with shaky hands, too nervous to shoot a music video on my own for the first time, but everybody was nice and kind to me throughout the shooting. They made it easier for me to relax and be the 'Ariel' that I needed to be." 

She also showed her love for her character, "'Ariel' is very curious and adventurous. The way she dreams of going out into the world resembles me a little. In fact. we're about the same age as well. I love 'Ariel', and had fun portraying her." 
 

When Disney named DANIELLE as 'Ariel' in the Korean dubbed 'The Little Mermaid', the public showed a rather cold reaction. 

It was because she was not a professional voice actor nor amazing theater actor, and they claimed that she had an awkward Korean accent, as she has not lived in Korea for many years; she is Korean-Australian, who spent more years of her life in Australia than Korea. 

Some international 'The Little Mermaid' fans were also unhappy that she was half-white, not African-American like Halle Bailey in the original live-action Disney 'The Little Mermaid'. 

But after the release of 'Part of Your World' by DANIELLE, a great number of people around the world were dazzled by her lovely singing voice. 

It has only been about two weeks since the video was released on YouTube, however, not only is it still trending on the site, but it has also surpassed 9 million views, which is about 2 million more views than the views of Halle Bailey's visualizer video of 'Part of the World'.
 

(Credit= 'DisneyMusicKoreaVEVO' 'NewJeans' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.